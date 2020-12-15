WWE Raw viewership for the brand’s WWE TLC go-home show

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Monday’s WWE Raw television show averaged 1.527 million viewers, according to Showbuzzdaily.com. Viewership was down from the 1.737 million average from last week.

Powell’s POV: The three hours of Raw finished sixth, tenth, and twelfth in the 18-49 demographic in Monday’s cable ratings. ESPN won the night with 12.422 million viewers for Monday Night Football between the Ravens and Browns. Raw is a three-hour chore to sit through these days and hopefully these numbers will deliver that message to Vince McMahon. The first hour of Raw averaged 1.627 million viewers. Hour two drew 1.512 million viewers. The final hour of the show averaged 1.441 million viewers. The December 16, 2019 edition of Raw delivered 2.054 million viewers.