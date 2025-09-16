Chaotic Wrestling “25th Anniversary Show” results: Vetter’s review of WWE’s Ivar challenging Mortar for the Chaotic Championship, John Walters vs. Shannon Levangie, battle royal

CategoriesNEWS TICKER Other TV Reviews TV REVIEWS

By Chris Vetter, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@chrisvetter73)

We are looking for reports on all WWE, AEW, NXT, TNA, GCW, MLW, and other notable live events or television tapings. If you attend a show, you are encouraged to send a report or even basic results to dotnetjason@gmail.com

Chaotic Wrestling “25th Anniversary Show”

September 13, 2025, in Lowell, Massachusetts, at Collegiate Charter School

Streamed on Chaotic Wrestling YouTube.com

I watched largely for the main event, featuring WWE star Ivar in a rare indy show match. This is a gym, and the bleachers were fairly full. The crowd was maybe 350. Lighting is good, and they have a good entrance stage/production. The commentators said it’s a sold-out show.

1. Shannon Levangie vs. John Walters (w/Sidney Bakabella) in an intergender match. Again, Shannon reminds me of a younger, shorter Rachael Ellering; she’s giving up a lot of size to the ROH veteran. The crowd chanted “bald!” at him, so he rolled to the floor. I didn’t hear a bell, so I started the stopwatch as they locked up, and he easily shoved her to the mat. Shannon hit an armdrag and tied up John’s left arm. She hit a dropkick that sent him to the floor at 2:00. The commentators noted that Walters was irritated with Bakabella going into the match. John got back in the ring and tied up her arm in the ropes.

LeVangie missed a top-rope crossbody block at 3:30 and crashed stomach-first to the mat. He immediately stomped on her stomach and choked her in the ropes. She got a sunset flip for a nearfall at 5:00. Shannon hit the top-rope crossbody block, and they were both down. She came up a bit short on a dropkick. He went for a Sharpshooter, but she rolled him up for the flash pin!

Shannon Levangie defeated John Walters at 7:05.

* Walters kicked her in the stomach after the bell. Bakabella got in the ring and pleaded with Walters to stop attacking her. So, Walters punched Sidney, and he put Sidney in a Sharpshooter. Armani Kayos ran out and chased off Sidney.

* Liviyah came to the ring. An interviewer asked her about being the only second-generation Chaotic Wrestling superstar. Liviyah said it’s a big deal to her, and she knows she makes her dad proud. She listed off some top female stars she looks up to. Out of the back came Kalvin Dumont, and he had his Chaotic Pan Optic Title Belt around his neck. He’s scrawny with long hair past his shoulders, and I’ve seen him here a few times now. Joining him was Cole Rutherford. “Why are you getting so much attention?” he shouted at Liviyah. He reiterated that he was a “star” on one of the recent Walking Dead spinoff shows. Liviyah got on the mic and told Kalvin, “Nobody wants you here tonight.” She challenged him to a title match!

2. Kalvin Dumont (w/Cole Rutherford) vs. Liviyah in an intergender match for the CW Pan Optic Title. She is maybe 5’8″ and he’s barely taller than her. They locked up, and he shoved her, so she shoved back and knocked him down. Liviyah hit some hip-tosses and a bodyslam that sent him to the floor at 2:00. In the ring, Dumont hit a clothesline, and Cole choked her in the ropes. Dumont hit a powerslam for a nearfall at 4:30. Dumont accidentally hit Cole. Liviyah hit some clotheslines and a Helluva Kick and a flying forearm in the corner, then a missile dropkick. She went for a cover at 7:00 but Cole pulled Dumont to the floor!

Liviyah dove to the floor, but she struck Cole; it appeared Dumont pushed Cole into the path of her attack. She hit an inverted DDT on the floor, and she shoved Dumont back into the ring. She was setting up for a Crossface Chickenwing, but Cole again reached in and pulled Dumont to safety. The ref finally ejected Rutherford. However, Dumont snuck in with the title belt and he struck Liviyah with the title belt and scored the tainted pin. Good action.

Kalvin Dumont defeated Liviyah to retain the CW Pan Optic Title at 8:37.

* DJ Powers and Jose Zamora came to the ring, and the crowd loudly booed them. Powers got on the mic and noted they have beaten the Unit twice. Zamora got on the mic and announced he reached 100,000 followers on TikTok, and that got boos. The Monarchy came out. BMT said Powers and Zamora, “are like a walking pair of herpes in red tights.”

3. “The Powers of Influence” DJ Powers and Jose Zamora vs. “The Monarchy” Prince Jamari and BMT (w/Ariel). This is essentially a heel vs. heel match, but BMT’s comments have made them the de facto babyfaces. BMT and Zamora opened, and BMT hit some armdrags. Powers and the young, scrawny Jamari entered at 2:00, with Jamari hitting a headscissors takedown. (Jamari might be 5’4″ — he’s really small compared to Powers.) Jamari and BMT knocked them to the floor and celebrated. Powers jawed at fans on the floor; Zamora had to hold him back. BMT dove onto both of them at 3:30.

In the ring, BMT hit a deep armdrag on Powers, and the Monarchy worked Powers over. From the apron, Zamora hit a knee strike to the back, and it allowed Powers to take control. Zamora hit a spinning leg lariat for a nearfall at 6:30. DJ missed a frogsplash, and he crashed to the mat. BMT got a hot tag, and he hit some running back elbows and a twisting neckbreaker on Zamora. BMT hit an Arabian Press for a nearfall at 8:30, and the move popped the commentators (who didn’t know what to call it.)

Jamari hit a running neckbreaker for a nearfall. Zamora hit a backbreaker over his knee on Jamari, and the heels were right back in charge. A kid in a banana costume got in and was holding a chair. He tossed a chair at Zamora and did the ‘Eddie spot’ and collapsed to the mat. The ref confiscated the chair. The banana kid was shoved to the floor. Powers superkicked Ariel. In the ring, The PoI hit a team powerbomb move to pin Jamari. A bit nonsensical at the end — the kid in the banana costume wasn’t legally in the match, so why would the ref call for the bell on an ‘Eddie Spot’?

DJ Powers and Jose Zamora defeated BMT and Prince Jamari at 11:30.

4. Arcturus (w/Sister Selena) vs. Patrick Wheatman for the Chaotic Wrestling New England Title. Patrick is a scrawny redhead, and I think this is the third time I’ve seen this kid; I would be shocked if he’s in his 20s. This should be a squash, but the crowd chanted “New champ!” before the bell. They took turns playing to the crowd, and the massive, rotund Arcturus slapped the kid in the face and beat him down. Wheatman hit a shoulder block that knocked Arcturus down. Wheatman hit a plancha to the floor on him. In the ring, Wheatman went for a top-rope crossbody block, but Arcturus caught him and slammed him for a nearfall at 3:30.

Arcturus beat down on the kid and tossed him to the floor, allowing Sister Selena to put the boots to him, too. In the ring, Arcturus hit some chops but Wheatman fired up. On a pale white kid with red hair, it’s no surprise that his chest was turning red from those chops. Wheatman hit three consecutive bodyslams and got a nearfall at 7:00. Sister Selena distracted the kid, allowing Arcturus to hit a sit-out powerbomb for the pin. Adequate; I really wouldn’t have minded if this had been a one-sided beat-down.

Arcturus defeated Patrick Wheatman to retain the CW New England Title at 7:44.

5) “The Unit” JT Dunn, Danny Miles, and Trigga the OG vs. “Team Create A Pro” Dante Drago, TJ Crawford, and Aaron Rourke for the CW Tag Team Titles. Yes, a tag match is on the line in a six-man tag; the commentators said The Unit has done that before. TJ Crawford and Trigga opened, traded some good reversals, and had a standoff, and they shook hands. Miles and Drago entered at 1:30; they are probably both about 5’7″, but Miles is thicker. They traded shoulder blocks. Dante hit a pop-up dropkick. They also shook hands, then they hit stereo crossbody blocks and were both down at 4:00. Rourke and Dunn then tagged in, and the commentators noted these two are familiar foes, and they hugged before trading rollups.

Rourke hit a dropkick, and he pointed at his head in a clear copycat of Iyo Skye. Everyone started hitting huracanranas. Miles hit a huracanrana on Crawford at 6:00. The ref then hit a huracanrana. “I think he got a little too excited!” one commentator said. The other commentator said the ref “got caught up in the moment.” TJ unloaded a series of quick kicks on Miles and got a nearfall. Drago hit a crossbody block on Trigga at 8:30, then a dropkick for a nearfall on him. Rourke and Dante hit a team suplex on Trigga, and they worked him over. Rourke hit the Vaquer-style headplants into the mat and got a nearfall at 10:00.

TJ hit a basement dropkick, and they kept Trigga grounded. Miles tagged in and hit a Chaos Theory on Dante at 12:00. He hit a pop-up powerbomb on Drago for a nearfall. Suddenly, we had several guys fighting in a corner. Dunn accidentally kicked Miles! Rourke hit an Eat D’Feat! Drago hit a rebound clothesline. Crawford hit a frogsplash for a nearfall. TJ hit a springboard double stunner at 15:30. Trigga splashed onto TJ. Trigga and Miles hit a team slam onto Crawford. Danny kissed Aaron! Danny hit an Asai Moonsault to the floor. In the ring, Dunn pinned Rourke; it wasn’t clear what move he hit to pin Rourke.

“The Unit” JT Dunn, Danny Miles, and Trigga the OG defeated “Team Create A Pro” Dante Drago, TJ Crawford, and Aaron Rourke to retain the CW Tag Team Titles at 16:49.

* The crowd chanted, “All these guys!” The champs teased that they were going to leave without shaking hands, but they got back in and everyone hugged.

* The injured Paris Van Dale joined commentary for the next match!

6. A Battle Royal with the winner becoming No. 1 contender for the CW Heavyweight Title. The participants were introduced in this order: Bobby Casale, Julius Draeger, Nick Robles, Gunner Moody, Wesley Thomas, Omar La Casa, Cash McGuinness, Sister Selena, Cole Rutherford, Sean “Vegan” Keegan, Soyboy Luke Barna, Jariel Rivera, Seabass Finn, Armani Kayos. I think I’ve seen everyone wrestle at least once, except Luke Barna, and the commentators noted it was his main show debut. So, we’re starting with just 14. Casale is a former MMA guy, and everyone attacked him, and he was tossed. Robles was tossed. The commentators talked with Paris about her broken wrist and how long she’ll be out.

Moody was tossed. Soyboy was tossed. Thomas was tossed. Selena shoved Omar La Casa to the floor. McGuinness was tossed. Selena was tossed. Draeger was tossed at 3:30; yes, the ring introductions took longer than most of the eliminations. We were quickly down to FIVE guys: Rivera, Keegan, Finn, Rutherford, and Kayos. Rutherford kept looking at Paris; he walked out of the ring, and I’m unclear if he’s flirting with her. No, Cole got on the mic and said Kalvin is the longest-reigning champion and he’s never going to lose the belt, then he got back into the ring.

Finn and Keegan traded forearm strikes on the ring apron. Rutherford hit a dropkick and eliminated both guys. Those two fought to the back. Kayos hit a moonsault onto Cole and Rivera. The two heels began working together to beat up Kayos. Cole hit a spinebuster on Rivera and tossed him at 8:30! We are down to our final two! Kayos hit a huracanrana. Cole hit a spinebuster. Paris left commentary and walked to ringside. She slapped Cole. Kayos tossed Cole to win the match. She got in the ring and celebrated with Armani.

Armani Kayos won a 14-person battle royal to win a title shot at 9:57.

7. Mortar vs. Ivar for the Chaotic Wrestling Title. Ivar got a big “welcome back!” chant. I’ve compared Mortar in size, thickness, and general looks to Rhino. We got a “holy shit!” chant before the bell; Ivar easily shoved Mortar to the mat. The commentators were positively giddy about having a WWE superstar not only being present, but actually competing. They both cartwheeled out of each other’s offense. Ivar clotheslined Mortar over the top rope to the floor at 3:00. Mortar hit a plancha onto Ivar, then a dive through the ropes. He hit a second dive and was fired up.

In the ring, Ivar hit a powerslam for a nearfall, and he began stomping on Mortar. They traded chops, and Ivar whipped Mortar into the corner at 5:30, with Mortar falling to the floor. Ivar followed and slammed him onto the ring apron. They got into the ring with Ivar in control. He hit a sidewalk slam then a basement crossbody block for a nearfall at 7:30. The commentators agreed that Mortar is an underdog tonight. Ivar choked him in the ropes and stomped on Mortar. He hit a splash to the mat for a nearfall at 10:30. Mortar got a rollup for a nearfall. Mortar hit a second-rope crossbody block, then a Lionsault, for a nearfall at 12:00.

Ivar hit a buttsplash in the corner. Mortar hit a Frankensteiner! However, he missed a double-jump moonsault and landed stomach-first. Ivar missed his own moonsault, and both men were down at 14:00. They slowly got to their feet and traded forearm strikes. Mortar hit a swinging leg lariat to the chin that dropped Ivar, and he was fired up. He nailed a top-rope elbow drop to the chest for a nearfall at 15:30, and he was in disbelief that he didn’t get a win there. They fought in the corner, and Ivar hit a second-rope World’s Strongest Slam for a nearfall! Ivar accidentally splashed into the ref!

Mortar hit a superkick to the jaw, then an F5 slam for a visual pin, but we had no ref. A second ref ran in and made a two-count at 17:30. Mortar accidentally clotheslined the second ref. Ivar kicked Mortar, then hit a Tiger Driver (butterfly powerbomb) but only got a two-count! Mortar hit a discus clothesline and was fired up. He set up for another clothesline, but Chase Del Monte ran to ringside and stopped him. Chase got in the ring and hit a low blow kick on Mortar. The ref saw it and called for the bell. Really, the outcome anyone should have expected.

Mortar defeated Ivar via DQ to retain the Chaotic Wrestling Title at 19:58.

* Chase shook hands with Mortar, and they stomped on Mortar. Out of the back came former ROH star Brian Milonas! He retired, I believe, earlier this year. Milonas and Ivar stood toe-to-toe. These guys are the same height, but Milonas is a bit heavier (he’s not as big as he was five years ago). Milonas and Ivar traded punches! Bryan Logan came out of the back, and he’s apparently a former nine-time tag champ here. Logan punched Milonas, so they brawled. JT Dunn now came to the ring, and he helped Mortar and Milonas as they fought Ivar, Logan, and Del Monte! “This is chaotic!” a commentator shouted.

Logan hit a top-rope corkscrew dive onto everyone on the floor! Brian Fury now came out of the back. “I thought he was dead!” a commentator said. He got in the ring and confronted Del Monte, and those two traded punches. Fury put him in a Boston Crab, and Del Monte furiously tapped out. Mortar hit an F5 on Del Monte, and someone counted a ‘pinfall’ even though we didn’t have a match. All the babyfaces hugged in the ring.

Mortar got on the mic and said, “I play Mortar; my real name is Jason” (I get why he’s breaking character even if I don’t love it). He talked about coming to Chaotic shows as a kid and seeing the top local stars, and now he’s become a top star. “I’ve poured my blood, sweat, and tears into this ring. I proudly represent Chaotic Wrestling.” He vowed, “I will always and forever be a Chaotic guy.” He told Ivar that he wanted to become a professional wrestler because of him. He thanked the promoters for making this dream match happen. He invited Ivar back into the ring to shake hands.

* Ivar hugged the four babyfaces in the ring and got on the mic. Ivar said that everyone told him that Mortar was like “a younger version of me,” but “shorter and less good-looking,” and that got a laugh. Ivar put Mortar over as being an even better worker, and we got a ‘you deserve it!” chant. Ivar praised Chaotic Wrestling for reaching 25 years. Ivar pointed out he had several family members in the crowd, and he’s happy this came together. He said he hadn’t been to a Chaotic show in more than eight years. Everyone turned and watched a video screen which showed highlights from matches over the past 25 years. Cool stuff.

Final Thoughts: A really good main event. Ivar brought his working boots and had a really good back-and-forth exchange with Mortar, certainly elevating the local talent. The final segment with all the former Chaotic Wrestling stars worked as part of the bigger 25th anniversary show. While I generally don’t love breaking character in the ring — I’m not complaining either, because this clearly was a special moment for all involved.

The six-man tag was fun; a lot of those guys are ring vets, and they’re all quite familiar with each other’s work. That earns second place. I know I’m in the minority, but why not just let Liviyah fight Shannon LeVangie and let those two tear it up? A good show overall, and the final 30 minutes were a blast — I don’t know the history of Chaotic Wrestling, but it was clearly a special moment for the fans who have seen the promotion for years.