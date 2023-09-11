WWE Smackdown on Fox rating for Jimmy Uso vs. AJ Styles

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE Friday Night Smackdown finished with 2.094 million viewers for Fox, according to Robert Seidman of Sportstvratings.substack.com. The number was down from the 2.443 million viewership count from the previous week’s episode.

Powell’s POV: Smackdown finished with a 0.53 rating in the 18-49 demographic, down compared to the previous week’s 0.65 rating. Rough numbers by Smackdown’s recent standards without John Cena and Roman Reigns. We’ll see if Cena provides a boost when he returns to the show on Friday. The September 9, 2022 edition of Smackdown on Fox produced 2.367 million viewers and a 0.57 rating.