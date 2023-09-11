AEW Rampage rating for two Grand Slam tournament matches

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Friday’s AEW Rampage television show delivered 385,000 viewers for TNT, according to Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics.com. The number was up from the 372,000 viewership count from the previous week’s episode.

Powell’s POV: Rampage finished with a 0.13 rating in the 18-49 demographic, up compared to the previous week’s 0.11 rating in the same demo. The tournament matches made the show feel more important than usual and led to small increases. The September 9, 2022 edition of Rampage delivered 429,000 viewers with a 0.14 rating in the 18-49 demographic.