Matt Riddle not expected work WWE Raw or weekend live events following airport incident

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Matt Riddle is not expected to appear on tonight’s WWE Raw or at this weekend’s live events, according to Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com. Riddle was involved in an incident at JFK Airport in New York and later accused a Port Authority police officer of “sexually assault” and “harassment” in an online post. Reports indicate that officers were called after a heavily intoxicated Riddle was acting disruptive when he was at the airport following the company’s live event in India. Although no police report was filed, an investigation has been launched regarding Riddle’s online claim.

Powell’s POV: Riddle deleted the Instagram post in which he posted a photo of a Port Authority officer while also alleging the assault and harassment. The story has picked up some mainstream attention, including at TMZ.com. WWE has yet to publicly comment on the incident.