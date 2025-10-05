Chaotic Wrestling “Tewksbury 5” results (10/3): Vetter’s review of Mortar vs. Armani Kayos for the Chaotic Pro Title, Donovan Dijak vs. John Walters

CategoriesNEWS TICKER Other TV Reviews TV REVIEWS

By Chris Vetter, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@chrisvetter73)

Chaotic Wrestling “Tewksbury 5”

October 3, 2025, in Tewksbury, Massachusetts, at the Tewksbury Elk’s Lodge

Streamed on Chaotic Wrestling YouTube.com

The lighting is decent and the crowd was maybe 300. The sound and picture were a second off. (I could see a three-count when we heard the two-count.)

1. Donovan Dijak vs. “Hurricane” John Walters. Former ROH star Walters (now in his mid-40s) has looked good in his comeback tour. This is a first-time ever meeting. Standing reversals early on, and Walters tried to slow Dijak in a headlock. Dijak hit a shoulder tackle at 1:30 that sent Walters to the floor to regroup. In the ring, Dijak easily suplexed Walters across the ring. He hit a back-body drop at 3:30, then some hard back elbows in the corner on Walters, then a backbreaker over his knee and a second-rope splash to the mat. Walters kicked out the left leg and targeted it, tying it up on the mat.

Dijak hit a back suplex at 6:30 but sold the pain in his knee, and they were both down. Walters hit some spin kicks to the damaged knee. Dijak hit a discus clothesline. Walters hit a chop block on the knee; he went for a Sharpshooter, but Dijak grabbed him by the throat, stood up, and hit a Choke Bomb for a nearfall at 8:30. Dijak set up for his discus Mafia Kick, but his knee buckled and he collapsed. Walters eventually applied a Sharpshooter. Dijak hit a Death Valley Driver for a nearfall at 10:30. He went for Feast Your Eyes, but Walters rolled him up for a nearfall. Dijak nailed the discus Mafia Kick, then Feast Your Eyes (pop-up knee strike) for the pin. A really good opener.

* Dijak got on the mic and said how good it feels to be home and back in Chaotic Wrestling. He vowed he’s going to get some gold here again! He dropped the mic and turned and left.

2. Sean “Vegan” Keegan and Cash McGuinness (w/Soyboy) vs. BMT and Prince Jamari (w/Ariel). Meh; none of these guys interest me. Cash and the short, scrawny Jamari opened. BMT hit an armdrag on Keegan. (Again, Keegan’s whole look and gimmick remind me of Juice Parker’s “CJ Parker” character in NXT). The heels stomped on Jamari and kept the kid grounded. Cash hit a suplex at 3:30. He danced a bit before hitting an elbow drop. Keegan hit a gut-wrench suplex for a nearfall at 5:30. Jamari finally hit a Lungblower to Cash’s chin.

BMT got a hot tag and hit some clotheslines and back elbows. He hit a swinging neckbreaker on Keegan, then a dive through the ropes onto Cash, then an Arabian Press in the ring on Keegan for a nearfall. Cash and Keegan argued! It allowed Jamari to hit a mid-ring Sliced Bread for the pin. Keegan yelled at Soyboy after the match.

* The massive Tyree Taylor entered the room and walked to ringside. He glared at Keegan and Soyboy. He threw his metal chain in a garbage can and left. (Tyree has been out of action for months with an injury. Great to see him back!)

3. “The Unit” JT Dunn and Danny Miles vs. “Miracle Generation” Kylon King and Dustin Waller vs. “Powers of Influence” DJ Powers and Jose Zamora for the Chaotic Tag Team Titles. This was the reason I tuned in. All six brawled at the bell, and it went to the floor. In the ring, Miles hit a senton on Zamora. Powers jumped in and chopped Miles. Zamora hit a slingshot senton on Dunn, and they worked him over. (Only two in the ring at a time, so both MG were in a corner, waiting for a tag.) Zamora choked Dunn in the ropes at 5:30. Waller tagged in and hit a running Shooting Star Press on Dunn for a nearfall.

King hit a spinebuster for a nearfall on JT, and he applied a half-crab. Waller applied a rear-naked choke, as Dunn was still unable to tag out. Dunn finally hit a pop-up stunner on King at 8:30, and he tagged in Miles, who hit some running back elbows. Miles hit a rolling cannonball on two guys in one corner, then one on the other two opponents in the opposite corner. Miles hit a spinebuster on Waller for a nearfall at 10:30. King got a step-stool ladder and hit Miles in the stomach with it.

King hit a Canadian Destroyer on Miles, and Waller hit a Lethal Injection on Danny for a nearfall. Jose hit a Lungblower on King, and Powers immediately hit a frogsplash for a nearfall at 12:00. Waller hit a superkick on Dunn. Miles hit a brainbuster on Zamora. Powers hit a Helluva Kick on Dunn. Waller hit a springboard clothesline on Powers. Miles and Dun hit a powerbomb-and-neckbreaker combo to pin Waller. That was fast-paced and fun.

* Intermission

4. Jariel Rivera (w/Sister Selena, Arcturus) vs. Milo Mira. Milo bounced to the ring on his stupid Pogo Stick. Basic reversals early on, and Milo hit a dropkick that sent Jariel to the floor. Milo bounced around ringside some more and flipped onto Jariel. In the ring, Rivera hit a bodyslam at 3:30 and kept Milo grounded. Jariel hit a side slam for a nearfall. Milo fired up and hit some dropkicks and some forearm strikes in the corner. Milo hit a second-rope Blockbuster for a nearfall at 6:30. Milo hit a Samoan Drop for a nearfall. Rivera hit a Lungblower move to the chin for a nearfall at 8:00. Milo hit a top-rope twisting splash for the pin. Okay match.

* Sister Selena jumped in the ring and hit a chop block on Milo. Arcturus got in and slammed Milo’s knee onto the mat. Arcturus barked at Jariel to “break his leg!” Jariel was hesitant to help. So, Sister Selena hit Jariel across the back with a kendo stick, but Jariel just walked to the back and left his stablemates in the ring.

* Former ref Scotty Slade held an in-ring interview segment, dubbed “Wait Until Your Dad Gets Home.” He brought out youngster Patrick Wheatman. Wheatman is the scrawny red-headed kid who has to still be a teen. Slade offered him a beer, but Wheatman said he can’t because he’s only 20. (Still looks 17!) Slade handed him a juicebox instead, and Wheatman sipped it. Funny. Wheatman wants to main event the upcoming “Cold Fury” show. Brad Cashew came out and boasted he’s main evented that before. Cashew ripped into the crowd and eventually beat up Wheatman.

5. Mortar vs. Armani Kayos (w/Sidney Bakabella) for the Chaotic Pro Title. The commentators wondered what Sidney was doing with Kayos. A lockup to open, and the commentators said it’s the biggest match of Armani’s career. (He won a battle royal to earn this title shot on a show I recently reviewed.) They rolled to the floor and battled against the guardrails, still in the lockup. Mortar (again, the size/thickness and long hair of Rhino) dropped Kayos with a shoulder tackle at 2:30. Kayos hit a dropkick that sent Mortar to the floor to regroup.

Mortar dove through the ropes, but he wound up striking Bakabella at 5:30. (The sound is now at least 3-4 seconds behind the action, so that’s distracting.) Several security had to help Bakabella to his feet and to the back. Meanwhile, Mortar flipped Kayos off the top rope to the floor at 7:30, and they brawled at ringside. In the ring, they traded chops; the thicker Mortar clearly got the better of the exchange. Kayos got a backslide for a nearfall at 11:30. Kayos dove through the ropes onto Mortar. On the floor, they hit stereo clotheslines and were both down. In the ring, Mortar hit a powerslam for a nearfall at 13:00.

Mortar hit a Mafia Kick. Kayos hit a spear into the corner. He hit a doublestomp to the chest for a nearfall at 16:00. Kayos hit a buttbump against the ropes. Mortar hit a series of kicks, then a Lionsault for a nearfall. Mortar hit a standing powerbomb, but Kayos rolled to the floor at 18:00. They traded forearm strikes on the ring apron. Mortar suplexed him from the apron to the floor! This ring is shorter-than-normal, but it’s still an insane bump.) They got into the ring and traded forearm strikes.

Mortar put Kayos on his shoulders and spun him, but Armani’s feet knocked the ref down! Kayos hit a forward Finlay Roll. He went for a double-jump moonsault, but Mortar got his knees up to block it. Mortar hit a package piledriver for a nearfall at 22:30, as we had a second ref now in the ring. Kayos hit a jumping butt-bump to the face. Mortar missed a dive to the floor and crashed into the guardrail! Kayos brought him into the ring and hit an Angel’s Wings, then a double-jump moonsault for a believable nearfall at 25:00. Mortar applied a Boston Crab and sat down deep. The lights went out! Chase Del Monte got in the ring and threw the ref to the floor, then he hit a low blow punt kick on Mortar, then he hit a forearm strike. He hit Kayos, too.

The lights went out again! When they came back on, Dijak was in the ring, and it looked like he was going to hit Chase. However, he grabbed Mortar by the throat and hit a Choke Bomb! Chase superkicked Kayos. Chase said “I’m here for this piece of crap (Mortar), who has been saying my company is his house.” Chase told Dijak that “all the Stanford money has run out” and “you’re not working for that geriatric pervert anymore.” (Who is he talking about?) He said, “Dijak belongs to me” because he’s now signing Donovan’s checks. Chase stood over Mortar and said they are going to have a match at the next show for the title.

* NOTE : They filmed a “Bear in the Woods match” with Bear Bronson that will be uploaded soon. It sounds like it was shown to the live crowd.

Final Thoughts: Entirely unintentional, but this feels a lot like what Dijak just did in Limitless Wrestling a couple of weeks ago. In both cases, he was in the opener, then returned for a big spot to turn heel in the main event. I enjoyed Dijak-Walters for best, then the three-way tag for second. The main event was fine, but it didn’t need to go nearly 30 minutes, only to have a non-finish. (They could have at least let Mortar win the match before the finishing angle.) The other two matches admittedly weren’t that good. I’ve never liked the BMT/Ariel stuff. Milo is passable, and Jariel is alright, but that match was more about Milo wanting to get his hands on Arcturus.