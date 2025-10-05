WWE LFG finals, WWE Greatest Moments on A&E tonight

CategoriesWWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-WWE’s Greatest Moments airs tonight on A&E starting at 8:30CT/9:30ET. The show is listed as focusing on Undertaker.

WWE LFG airs tonight on A&E at 9CT/10ET. Undertaker, Booker T, Bubba Ray Dudley, and Michelle McCool are coaching teams of developmental wrestlers.

Powell’s Note “Season Two Finals” is the name of tonight’s episode and has the following description: “The entire season has led to this moment – it’s the LFG Finals! Women’s front-runner “P-Nasty” Penny Tuilaepa takes on the ultimate underdog, Team Undertaker’s Dani Sekelsky. On the men’s side, last season’s runner-up Shiloh Hill looks for redemption.” The onscreen guide notes that Drake Morreaux and Harlem Lewis will kick off the show following an inconclusive semi-finals match.