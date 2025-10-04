AEW Collision results (10/4): Murphy’s review of AEW Women’s Champion Kris Statlander and Toni Storm meeting face-to-face, Eddie Kingston vs. Dralistico

CategoriesAEW TV REVIEWS MUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER TV REVIEWS

By Don Murphy, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@DonThePredictor)

AEW Collision (Episode 112)

Taped October 2, 2025, in Lakeland, Florida, at RP Funding Center

Simulcast October 4, 2025, on TNT and HBO Max

[Hour One] The show opened with promos from Stokely Hathaway, JetSpeed with Willow Nightingale, La Facción Ingobernable, Eddie Kingston with Hook, Anna Jay, Orange Cassidy, and Paragon. At the end of the segment, PAC confronted Cassidy and said that he had been gone for six months and that there’s no better way to come back than to face his old nemesis in Jacksonville, Florida, this Tuesday on the “Title Tuesday” edition of Dynamite. Cassidy asked that there be no interference from the Death Riders or the Don Callis Family. PAC agreed, and the match is set…

“Saturday Night’s Alright for Fighting” played in the background as Tony Schiavone and Nigel McGuinness checked in on commentary and ran down the card. Ring announcer Arkady Aura introduced the opening match…

Don’s Take: A minor note that two friends of mine attended this show and reported that they were moved to the hard camera side of the building. They also noted that there were ROH matches taped before and after Collision and, as has been reported before, many fans headed for the exit during the post-Collision matches.

1. Jon Moxley, Daniel Garcia, and Claudio Castagnoli (w/Wheeler Yuta, PAC, Marina Shafir) vs. Jay Lethal, Adam Priest, and Tommy Billington. Matt Menard joined the commentary team while Lee Johnson and Blake Christian were shown watching from backstage. All six men began brawling at the bell as the babyfaces gained the quick advantage over Garcia. This was short-lived as the heels worked over Billington for several minutes. Billington was able to tag out to Priest, who got some offense in on Moxley. Priest threw Moxley to the floor and attempted a dive through the ropes, but was caught by Castagnoli. Castagnoli pressed Priest over his head and dropped him ribcage-first on the guardrail….[C]

Moxley continued to have the advantage over Priest. Priest eventually evaded attacks from Castagnoli and Garcia and tagged in Billington. Billington cleaned house for a bit, hitting many of the original Dynamite Kid’s signature moves on Garcia, including the diving headbutt. Billington and Garcia collided, and Billington tagged in Lethal.

Down the stretch, Lethal attempted the King’s Elbow but jumped right into a rear-naked choke and body scissors from Moxley. Castagnoli prevented Priest and Billington from breaking it up. Lethal powered out as Garcia tagged in. Lethal went for the Lethal Injection on Garcia but Moxley pushed Garcia out of the way. Moxley caught Lethal and hit him with a cutter. Garcia locked on the Dragon Tamer as Moxley delivered the stomp to Lethal. The referee called for the bell.

Jon Moxley, Daniel Garcia, and Claudio Castagnoli defeated Jay Lethal, Adam Priest, and Tommy Billington in about 11:10.

After the match, Menard began screaming at Garcia off-microphone to “be a man” and asked him if “this is who he was now.” Garcia took the mic and said that Menard couldn’t take a hint, even after he stomped Menard’s face in last week. He said that he loved Menard like a brother, but when he hung around him, he was a loser because Menard was a loser. He said that he’s a winner now because he hangs around with winners. He added that if he had stayed where he was, he’d end up “like that parasite over there,” pointing to McGuinness. He told Menard that he doesn’t hate him and that Menard doesn’t have to accept it, but this is the way it is…

Don’s Take: A standard trios squash match with the added caveat that growing up watching the original Dynamite Kid, I enjoy watching his nephew perform. His look and style in the ring closely resemble that of his uncle, and I’d love to see him continue to work his way up the card. Menard vs. Garcia does nothing for me, but Garcia vs. McGuinness could be fun.

A video recapped the ongoing feud between Darby Allin and Jon Moxley in advance of their “I Quit” match at WrestleDream….[C]

Renee Paquette was backstage with Nick Wayne, Mother Wayne, and Kip Sabian to get a medical update on Nick’s broken foot. Nick said he was fine and would be back in the ring in no time. The trainer said his foot was still swollen and that it would be another six to eight weeks. Nick limped off and said that he was going to go find another doctor…

Don’s Take: If you grew up watching the WWF in the 80s, you know that broken bones can take a very long time to heal if Cowboy Bob Orton’s broken forearm is any evidence.

2. Jamie Hayter vs. Anna Jay. This was pretty even in the opening minutes, with both women getting in some offense. Hayter had control going into the commercial after dropping Jay stomach-first over the top rope….[C]

Jay made a brief comeback, but Hayter continued the onslaught with a series of dropkicks and a back suplex. Jay retaliated with a DDT and a blockbuster for a near fall. Jay went for her choke out finisher, but Hayter escaped and hit her Hayterade clothesline for the win.

Jamie Hayter defeated Anna Jay in about 10:08.

Jay and Hayter shook hands after the match…

Don’s Take: The crowd was flat for this one. And after last week’s promo from Jay and Melo about their desire to be the first AEW Women’s Tag Team Champions, I’m a little surprised to see Jay take a loss a week later. It’ll be fine in the long run, but if the goal is to make the titles seem important, they’re going to need to start having contenders rack up some wins.

Lexy Nair was backstage with Max Caster. Nair congratulated Caster on his first win in a while. Caster was interrupted by Big Bill and Bryan Keith. Bill said he smoked Caster the last time and that Caster was nothing without Anthony Bowens. Bowens entered the picture and agreed while running down his accomplishments. Bowens said he could beat Keith and Bill better and faster than Caster. Bill and Keith suggested they meet in a tag team match next week on Collision from Jacksonville. That match was later made office. Nair said that it looks like the Acclaimed are back together. Bowens and Caster both corrected her and said they were not. Caster called her a jerk as he left….[C]

A video profiled Alex Windsor….

3. ROH World Tag Team Champions Sammy Guevara and Rush (w/Dralistico) vs. Cha Cha Charlie and Shayne Stetson. This was a basic squash with Rush hitting his “if you play with the bull, you get the horns” finisher on Charlie, with Guevara following up with a senton for the win.

Sammy Guevara and Rush defeated Cha Cha Charlie and Shayne Stetson in about 1:48.

Don’s Take: Not that I needed this match by any means, that’s two weeks in a row that I have been entertained by the name of an enhancement talent. First, it was Cowpoke Paul and now it’s Cha Cha Charlie. I see a tag team in the making!

Eddie Kingston and Hook made their way to the ring….

4. Eddie Kingston (w/Hook) vs. Dralistico (w/Sammy Guevara). Guevara joined the commentary team while Rush returned to the back. It was evenly back and forth to start but Dralistico had the clear advantage heading into the break…[C]

Dralistico held the advantage coming out of the break. At one point, Dralistco sent Kingston to the floor. Guevara left the commentary table and teased attacking Kingston but was run off by Hook. Back in the ring, Dralistico went for a spinning wheel kick but was met by Kingston’s back fist finisher for the win.

Eddie Kingston defeated Dralistco in about 8:17.

Don’s Take: As usual, Eddie was very over the live crowd. I’ll say again what I’ve said before about Kingston – any limitations he has in the ring are overshadowed by his relatability to the fanbase. For fans of the original ECW, Kingston is the modern-day Tommy Dreamer – the heart of the promotion. He’s not built for a long-term title reign, but, for me, there’s money to be made by taking him on a title journey ending with a short run.

Eddie Kingston vs. The Beast Mortos, along with Josh Alexander vs. Kota Ibushi were made official for next week’s Collision from Jacksonville. This was billed as Ibushi’s Collision debut…

A video recapped Andrade and the evil Hologram clone joining the Don Callis Family….

[Hour Two] MxM Collection and Johnny TV came to the ring with Taya Valkyrie. Mansoor said that this was the first-ever “MxM TV casting call” and asked for three opponents. Arkady Aura introduced the opposing team….

5. “MxM Collection” Mansoor and Mason Madden and Johnny TV (w/Taya Valkyrie) vs. Josh Alexander, Kyle Fletcher, and Konosuke Takeshita (w/El Clon). MxM Collection and TV had a couple of flashes of offense, but this was mainly a Callis Family squash. Fletcher hit a 360 German suplex on Mansoor off the top rope, followed by a wheelbarrow face plant from Takeshita. Alexander hit a package piledriver on Mansoor, with Fletcher finishing Mansoor off with his brain buster finisher.

Josh Alexander, Kyle Fletcher, and Konosuke Takeshita defeated MxM Collection and Johnny TV in about 3:11.

Don’s Take: I’d rather not see Kyle Fletcher integrated with the rest of the Callis Family as he should be presented to be on another level and separate from the pack. That said, this was fine for what it was. I continue to want more for Alexander and Takeshita. In Takeshita’s case, I think we’ll get that in short order.

Lexy Nair was backstage with Dalton Castle and the Outrunners, who cut a strange backstage promo. The gist was that the Outrunners said they could win the Trios Tag Team Titles, while Castle was worried that they wouldn’t be able to top their previous performance. At the end, the Outrunners picked up Castle, and he felt better because he said he was in good hands…[C]

Lexy Nair was backstage with Queen Aminata and Jamie Hayter. Nair congratulated Hayter on her win over Anna Jay, but before Hayter could answer, she and Aminta were attacked by the Triangle of Madness (Thekla, Julia Hart, and Skye Blue).

6. Kevin Knight (w/Mike Bailey and Willow Nightingale) vs. Dax Harwood (w/Cash Wheeler and Stokely Hathaway). Wheeler and Harwood teased Knight over who was going to take the match, but it ended up being Harwood who attacked at the bell after a Wheeler distraction. A face-to-face segment between Hangman Adam Page and Samoa Joe was added to Tuesday’s Dynamite.

For the first several minutes, this was a fairly even match. Harwood briefly gained the advantage with a low blow, but Knight quickly recovered. Heading into the break, both men battled on the apron. Knight backdropped Harwood on the apron and attempted to follow up with a huracarana, but Harwood caught him and both men ended up going over the guardrail and into the crowd….[C]

Back and forth action down the stretch with a series of near falls. It was noted that Harwood has the most wins on Collision, at 40. The finish saw Knight climb to the top rope. Wheeler attempted to push him off but Nightingale pulled Wheeler off the apron. Bailey followed up with a dropkick through the ropes and a moonsault to Wheeler. Hathaway entered the ring in front of referee Stefan Smith. Smith inexplicably turned around and began talking to Harwood. Knight leapt over Hathaway and hit a UFO splash on Harwood for the win.

Kevin Knight defeated Dax Harwood in about 13:52.

After the match, Hathaway was checking on Harwood, and Bailey was on the floor. Nightingale got into it with Hathaway and attempted to power bomb him. Harwood and Wheeler held on to Hathaway’s leg, preventing the move. Megan Bayne came out with Penelope Ford and attacked Nightingale while FTR threw powder in Knight’s eyes.

Don’s Take: This was the entertaining match that you’d expect from these two. I look forward to the eventual tag team match, as it will be a nice sidebar program before Adam Copeland returns to finish his feud with FTR. Adding Willow to the mix is fun as well, and I look forward to her continued interaction with Hathaway. Her match with Bayne should also be good.

Sky Flight cut a promo about going after the ROH Six Man Tag Team Titles held by Shane Taylor Promotions, who also spoke…[C]

AEW Women’s Champion Kris Statlander called Toni Storm to the ring. Storm introduced herself as “tight tits Toni.” Both of them laid head-to-head. Tony Schiavone said that this scene was “tremendous.” Statlander said that this wasn’t personal and that she respected everything Storm had accomplished, but would show Storm why she was the women’s champion. Storm said that the title was deeply personal and in her blood. She said that there was no one she’d rather lose to and no one she’d rather beat.

Storm and Statlander shook hands but pulled each other in and said they don’t have to wait until WrestleDream. They started fighting but were attacked by the Triangle of Madness (Thekla, Julia Hart, and Skye Blue). Thekla said she wasn’t finished with Storm or Statlander as neither one had beaten her. She said that she would dissect every woman in AEW until they were toxic.

Harley Cameron came out to even the odds, and the babyfaces cleared the heels from the ring…

Don’s Take: My assumption is that we’re getting Statlander, Storm, and Cameron against the Triangle of Madness prior to WrestleDream, with the classic hook of champion and challenger teaming up to see if they can co-exist.

A video recapped the Hangman Page/Samoa Joe altercation from Dynamite….

7. Hechicero, Rocky Romero, and Lance Archer vs. Orange Cassidy, Roderick Strong, and Kyle O’Reilly. Chain wrestling from O’Reilly and Hechicero to start, followed by Strong and Romero. Archer gave the advantage to the Callis Family heading into the break…[C]

The heels worked over Strong, who made the hot tag to Cassidy. Cassidy eliminated Archer and then traded blows with Romero. Lots of action from all six men down the stretch. The finish saw babyfaces take out Archer and Hechicero. This left O’Reilly in the ring with Romero. O’Reilly hit a spinning DDT and locked in the arm bar for the tap out win.

Orange Cassidy, Roderick Strong, and Kyle O’Reilly defeated Hechicero, Rocky Romero, and Lance Archer in about 10:56.

After the match, other members of the Callis Family came to the stage to stare down the babyfaces in the ring as Collision came to an end…

Don’s Take: This match is notable in that we saw not one, but two trios matches involving the Callis Family. That’s what happens when Callis is managing half the roster. I’m actually surprised we didn’t see the newly signed Andrade in the mix, but I’m sure we’ll see him surface in due time.

This was a solid episode of Collision that did a decent job hyping their upcoming homecoming shows in Jacksonville. Anything would be better than the way they hyped the sixth anniversary of Dynamite, which is surprising. In any case, I’m looking forward to PAC and Cassidy, and I am sure there will be a few other notable developments as we inch closer to WrestleDream.

That’s all for me for tonight. Dot Net Members, be sure to check out Will Pruett’s great audio review of this show. And everyone can look out for my predictions for the upcoming WWE Crown Jewel, TNA Bound for Glory, and AEW WrestleDream shows over the next couple of weeks. Until then!