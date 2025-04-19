WrestleMania 41 results: Powell’s live review of night one with Roman Reigns vs. CM Punk vs. Seth Rollins, Gunther vs. Jey Uso for the World Heavyweight Championship

CategoriesMUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER PPV REPORTS WWE PPV Reports

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE WrestleMania 41 Night One

April 19, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada at Allegiant Stadium

Streamed live on Peacock (Netflix internationally)

-Michael Cole checked and narrated arrival shots of Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, CM Punk and Paul Heyman, Charlotte Flair, and Tiffany Stratton. Backstage shots aired of Gunther and Jey Uso… A WrestleMania video package narrated by Triple H was shown…

Paul “Triple H” Levesque was introduced by ring announcer Alicia Taylor. Levesque stood in the ring while one of his entrance themes played. “It is my distinct honor to welcome you to Las Vegas, where for the first time ever, right here, right now, all of you are being seen by the entire globe live, now,” Levesque said. “So with that said, welcome to WrestleMania.” Pyro shot off on the elaborate stage…

Michael Cole checked in on commentary and was joined by Wade Barrett and Pat McAfee. Cole said over 60,000 fans would be in attendance…

A DJ table was raised from underneath the ring. The front of the table had a Fatal Fury logo on it. Salvatore stood behind the desk while a group of people danced around him. Jey Uso’s entrance theme played while men holding “Yeet” flags ran onto the entrance ramp and Las Vegas Raiders’ cheerleaders danced in the stands.

Jey made his entrance from the concourse. McAfee stood on the broadcast table and pumped his arms. Cole remained on the floor and pumped his arms while Barrett maintained his dignity. Jey hopped the barricade while Cole read a plug for meat sticks. Jey stopped and shook hands with the broadcast team. Cole welcomed Barrett for the first time.

Cole pointed to Marcelo Rodriguez and Jerry Soto at the Spanish broadcast table and noted that they were also pumping their arms. Saudi Arabian adviser Turki Al-Sheikh was shown and had a name graphic. Gunther made a standard entrance via the stage while a graphic noted that he had been champion for 259 days, had six title defenses, and was 3-0 against Jey Uso…

1. Gunther vs. Jey Uso for the World Heavyweight Championship. Alicia Taylor delivered in-ring introductions for the title match. Cole noted that it was Taylor’s first time working WrestleMania. The bell rang to start the match. Jey went for a collar and elbow tie-up. The broadcast team expressed surprise that he started the match in that manner.

Gunther backed Jey into a corner of the ring and threw a chop at him. Jey sold the chop before hitting Gunther with an uppercut. Gunther went to ringside to regroup for a moment. Gunther returned and was hit with a step-up enzuigiri, which led to him taking another powder. Gunther took control for a moment once he returned to the ring, but Jey bodyslammed him. Jey went to the ropes and was blasted with a chop that caused him to tumble to the floor. Gunther played to the crowd and was booed loudly.

Jey returned to the ring and caught Gunther with a spear that led to a two count. Gunther dropped Jey with a chop. Gunther set up for a powerbomb, but Jey countered into a Samoan Drop. Cole noted that Sean Bennett was the referee. Gunther superplexed Jey and then dropkicked him. Gunther powerbombed Jey for a two count. There’s a “Naz Reid” sign draped over one of the railings in the crowd (represent, Minnesota).

Gunther went for a powerbomb, but Jey countered into a huracanrana and then speared Gunther. Jey hit the Uso Splash for a near fall. Gunther went to ringside and grabbed his title belt off the podium that it was on. Jey went for a suicide dive that caused the referee to move out of the way. Gunther hit Jey with the title belt from the floor. Gunther hit a top rope splash for a near fall. Gunther put Jey in a sleeper while lying on the mat.

Gunther threw chops at Jey’s chest. Jey sold the chops while also laughing. Gunther blasted him with two more that put Jey down. Once Jey was on his feet, he and Gunther traded chops. Jey bounced off the ropes and put Gunther down with a clothesline. Gunther got up and tried to put Jey in a sleeper, but Jey slipped behind him and executed a German suplex.

Gunther dropkicked Jey and went for a powerbomb, but Jey slipped away and countered with a powerbomb of his own. Jey superkicked Gunther. Jey waited for Gunther to stand up and then superkicked him again before spearing him. Jey went up top and hit the Uso Splash. Jey went up top and hit a second Uso Splash. Jey went up top again and hit a third Uso Splash, this time onto the back of Gunther. Jey put Gunther in a sleeper hold. Gunther, who appeared to have a little blood in his mouth, tapped out.

Jey Uso defeated Gunther in 16:30 to win the World Heavyweight Championship.

Cole spoke about how Jey started “in a small promotion named Florida Championship Wrestling” that pre-dated NXT. He recalled Dusty Rhodes saying that Jey and his brother Jimmy would be massive stars. Jimmy Uso came out and entered the ring while Jey was celebrating with the title at ringside. Jey returned to the ring and hugged his brother. Jimmy picked up the title belt and presented it to Jey and then raised Jey’s arm. Jey and Jimmy went into the crowd and celebrated with the fans…

Powell’s POV: That was a really fun way to open the show. It was cool to see Jey performing some of Gunther’s signature moves in addition to his own. I was not surprised to see Jey win, but I was surprised that Gunther tapped out. There’s no telling how long Jey’s title reign will last. If the play it right, there will be a lot of suspense in his title defenses because he’s portrayed as an underdog. Meanwhile, I assume they will play up Gunther having a WrestleMania curse given that he also lost the Intercontinental Title to Sami Zayn at WrestleMania XL.

Music producer Rick Rubin, magician Criss Angel, San Francisco 49ers’ tight end George Kittle were shown in the crowd. Kittle slammed a beer while McAfee said Kittle was celebrating his eighth WrestleMania…

A video package set up the World Tag Team Title match and then entrances for the match took place. Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods made their entrance first and were dressed in gear that Barrett said was a tribute to Giant Gonzalez. They approached George Kittle, who jawed back at them. The War Raiders entrance followed. The Raiders came out dressed as “Clash of Clans” characters…

2. “War Raiders” Erik and Ivar vs. “New Day” Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods for the World Tag Team Titles. Eddie Orengo was the referee. Erik picked up Kingston and battered Woods with him. Both New Day members ducked out of the ring. Erik slammed Ivar from the apron onto Kingston and Woods on the floor. Ivar performed a crossbody block on the New Day duo while they were seated against the apron.

Back in the ring, Erik held up Woods while Ivar jumped from the top rope onto Ivar and covered him for a near fall. Cole said he hoped that Alicia Taylor wasn’t upset with Woods stealing her hairstyle. Kingston pulled Woods out of the ring. Erik went for a suicide dive, but Woods hit him from the floor. New Day isolated Erik for a stretch while Cole played up Erik’s history of neck issues.