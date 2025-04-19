WrestleMania 41 Night One polls: Vote for the best match and grade the overall show April 19, 2025 CategoriesMUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER READER POLLS WrestleMania 41 Night One Poll: Grade the overall show A – Great Show B – Good Show C – Average Show D – Disappointing Show F – Awful Show pollcode.com free polls WrestleMania 41 Night One Poll: Vote for the best match Roman Reigns vs. CM Punk vs. Seth Rollins in a Triple Threat Gunther vs. Jey Uso for the World Heavyweight Championship Tiffany Stratton vs. Charlotte Flair for the WWE Women’s Championship War Raiders vs. New Day for the World Tag Team Titles LA Knight vs. Jacob Fatu for the U.S. Championship Jade Cargill vs. Naomi Rey Fenix vs. El Grande Americano pollcode.com free polls Listen to "Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast" on Spreaker. WE VALUE YOUR PRIVACY PRIVACY POLICY INFO HERE Topicswm41wrestlemaniawrestlemania 41wwe
