10/29 Powell’s WWE Friday Night Smackdown audio review: Jimmy Uso and Jey Uso vs. Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods in a non-title match, Charlotte Flair vs. Shotzi in a non-title match, Naomi vs. Shayna Baszler, Drew McIntyre vs. Mustafa Ali, Trick or Street Fight tag match

October 29, 2021

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Jason Powell reviews the WWE Friday Night Smackdown television show: Jimmy Uso and Jey Uso vs. Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods in a non-title match, Charlotte Flair vs. Shotzi in a non-title match, Naomi vs. Shayna Baszler, Drew McIntyre vs. Mustafa Ali, Trick or Street Fight tag match, and more (23:20)…

