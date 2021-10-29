10/29 Powell’s WWE Friday Night Smackdown audio review: Jimmy Uso and Jey Uso vs. Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods in a non-title match, Charlotte Flair vs. Shotzi in a non-title match, Naomi vs. Shayna Baszler, Drew McIntyre vs. Mustafa Ali, Trick or Street Fight tag match

CategoriesMember Exclusive Podcasts NEWS TICKER PODCASTS

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Jason Powell reviews the WWE Friday Night Smackdown television show: Jimmy Uso and Jey Uso vs. Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods in a non-title match, Charlotte Flair vs. Shotzi in a non-title match, Naomi vs. Shayna Baszler, Drew McIntyre vs. Mustafa Ali, Trick or Street Fight tag match, and more (23:20)…

