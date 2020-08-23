WWE SummerSlam title match moved to the Kickoff Show

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE has announced that Apollo Crews vs. MVP for the U.S. Championship will stream on the SummerSlam Kickoff Show. Bobby Lashley and Shelton Benjamin are barred from ringside for the match, which was previously advertised for the main card.

Powell’s POV: The main card is down to seven matches. Join me for my live review of SummerSlam beginning with the one-hour Kickoff Show at 5CT/6ET. Dot Net Members will hear an exclusive audio review later tonight co-hosted by Jake Barnett and I. They are currently listening to the NXT Takeover: XXX audio review co-hosted by John Moore and I, as well as my audio reviews of WWE Smackdown and AEW Dynamite.