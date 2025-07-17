Powell’s AEW Dynamite Hit List: Hangman Page, Powerhouse Hobbs, and Mark Briscoe vs. Jon Moxley, Wheeler Yuta, and Claudio Castagnoli, Kyle Fletcher vs. Mascara Dorada

CategoriesJASON POWELL MUST-READ LIST VIEWPOINTS

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

AEW Dynamite Hits

Hangman Page, Powerhouse Hobbs, and Mark Briscoe vs. Jon Moxley, Wheeler Yuta, and Claudio Castagnoli: A big Hit for Page’s first promo as the new world champion and a soft Hit for the decent main event. It seemed like we’d get a break from the Death Riders when they failed to leave All In Texas with any title belts, but apparently their heel run will continue to plod forward. The post-match shot of Darby Allin in Crow Sting mode left me with mixed feelings. The Death Riders are a far cry from being the early NWO, and I want Allin to be his own man, not emulate his mentor. The occasional homage to Sting is fine. I just hope it ends with the rappelling from the rafters at All In Texas and this balcony shot. Ultimately, the match was well worked, and it was the right move to put over Page on his big night. Page shined with a really good promo that opened the show, and a crowd-pleasing win at the end.

Adam Copeland promo: Copeland did a nice job of explaining that he wasn’t trying to save Christian Cage at All In Texas. Christian is right up there with MJF on the short list of most despicable heels in AEW. He’s done awful things to Copeland, so Copeland shouldn’t be quick to forgive his character. Copeland also did a nice job of detailing his issues with FTR.

Kyle Fletcher vs. Mascara Dorada: A quality opening match with Fletcher getting a bounce-back win after failing to win the TNT Championship at All In Texas. Dorada was given the majority of the offense, which is a fairly in Fletcher matches. It continues to make me think that Fletcher will be a good heel champion because he has the ability to make the babyfaces shine and making the fans think he is on the verge of losing.

Toni Storm and Athena: The usual fun promo from Storm that was interrupted by the Casino Gauntlet winner. AEW would be wise to stop pretending like the masses are watching the Ring of Honor show, and either produce a video package that recaps the run that Athena and her minions have had, or do a reintroduction of the characters to the bigger audience. The way they are doing it now has to be making some viewers feel late to the party.

AEW Unified Champion Kazuchika Okada vs. Quintero in a non-title match: A soft Hit for a simple squash match win for Okada. I wish he had been given more squash wins when he first arrived in AEW. The post-match angle with Swerve Strickland was brief, but I look forward to seeing them work together.

AEW Dynamite Misses

Bandido, Mike Bailey, Kevin Knight, and Brody King vs. Josh Alexander, Hechicero, Matt Jackson, and Nick Jackson in an all-star eight-man tag: The Young Bucks’ fall from grace moments were a big Hit in my book. Watching them arrive in an Uber rather than a limo, and having the production team mess with their entrance video was fun. The ring work in the match was also Hit worthy. My issue is that it was yet another inconsequential eight-man tag team match. AEW has a tag team division that was watered down when they added trios titles. The tag team division doesn’t get enough attention these days, and it’s not like there’s an actual trios division, yet there’s always time for throwaway eight-man tag matches? Sure, they’re fun for fans in the building because they typically feature a lot of big spots, but these matches are trivial and rarely serve a television purpose beyond filling television time and getting more people on the show.

Thekla vs. Willow Nightingale vs. Kris Statlander vs. Queen Aminata in a four-way for $100,000: This recent trend of randomly holding some matches for prize money is odd in that no one over age eight believes it’s real. We’ve seen AEW wrestlers win storyline prize money, and it doesn’t lead to anything. There are no stories about how a winner spent the money or how it affected their lives. But this isn’t just about the prize money. There was some decent work in the match. In theory, though, this was Thekla’s biggest win in AEW, but it came only after they showed that Willow would have pinned her clean had it not been for Statlander pulling the referee out of the ring. And then were was the odd moment where Skye Blue distracted the referee while Julia Hart sprayed mist in Aminata’s face, even though there are no disqualifications in a four-way match. Worse yet, the mist spot further tainted Thekla’s biggest win.