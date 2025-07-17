TNA Slammiversary lineup: The card for Sunday’s pay-per-view event

CategoriesImpact News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for the TNA Slammiversary pay-per-view that will be held on Sunday in Elmont, New York, at UBS Arena.

-Trick Williams vs. Joe Hendry vs. Mike Santana in a three-way for the TNA World Championship

-Knockouts Champion Masha Slamovich vs. NXT Women’s Champion Jacy Jayne in a title vs. title match

-Nic Nemeth and Ryan Nemeth vs. Matt Hardy and Jeff Hardy vs. “The Rascalz” Trey Miguel and Zachary Wentz vs. “First Class” AJ Francis and KC Navarro in a four-way ladder match for the TNA Tag Team Titles

-Moose vs. Leon Slater for the X Division Title

-Ash By Elegance and Heather By Elegance vs. “The IInspiration” Cassie Lee and Jessica McKay for the Knockouts Tag Team Titles

-Mustafa Ali vs. Cedric Alexander

-Tessa Blanchard vs. Indi Hartwell

Powell’s POV: TNA President Carlos Silva dropped a “Phenomenal” teaser on social media, leading to obvious speculation that AJ Styles may appear at the event. The lineup looks good on paper and I am looking forward to the show. Join me for my live review as the show airs on pay-per-view. John Moore and I will team up for a same night audio review that will be available for free on the ProWrestling Boom Podcast.