By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Netflix released the official trailer for the “WWE: Unreal” series that premieres on July 29. Check out the trailer below or via YouTube.com.

Powell’s POV: Thank you for not answering CM Punk’s question, Charlotte. The trailer is strong, and I am looking forward to checking out the five-episode series.