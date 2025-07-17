TNA Impact preview: The card for the Slammiversary go-home show

CategoriesImpact News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

TNA is advertising the following matches and events for Thursday’s TNA Impact television show.

-TNA Champion Trick Williams and Frankie Kazarian vs. Mike Santana and Joe Hendry

-Mustafa Ali, John Skyler, and Jason Hotch vs. Eddie Edwards, Brian Myers, and JDC

-X Division Champion Moose vs. Sami Callihan in a non-title match

-Home Town Man vs. Judas Icarus

-Matt Cardona in action

-NXT Women’s Champion Jacy Jayne comments on Slammiversary

-Matt Hardy and Jeff Hardy speak for the last time before Slammiversary

Powell’s POV: This episode was taped on June 20, 2025, in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, at UPMC Events Center. TNA Impact is simulcast Thursdays on AXS TV and TNA+ at the new start time of 8CT/9ET. John Moore’s weekly TNA Impact reviews are typically available on Fridays, along with my audio reviews for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).