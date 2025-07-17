ROH on HonorClub lineup: The card for tonight’s show

CategoriesNEWS TICKER ROH News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for tonight’s ROH on HonorClub.

-Michael Oku vs. Jay Lethal

-Angelico vs. Hechicero

-Diamante vs. Maya World

-Lee Johnson vs. Atlantis Jr.

Powell’s POV: Portions of this episode were taped on July 10 in Garland, Texas, at Curtis Culwell Center. The show streams tonight at 6CT/7ET. The earlier start time is due to AEW Collision also airing tonight. Dot Net contributor Sam Robinson’s written reviews of ROH on HonorClub are available the day after the show streams, along with his weekly ROH audio reviews for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).