07/22 Dot Net Weekly audio show: CM Punk and Daniel Bryan to AEW rumors, WWE SummerSlam, Karrion Kross loses first Raw match, Sasha Banks advertised by WWE, Big E on which champ he wants to face, Nikki ASH wins the Raw Women’s Title, Davey Boy Smith Jr. back in WWE, AEW and NXT TV talk

July 22, 2021

By Jason Powell (@prowrestlingnet) and Jake Barnett (@barnettjake)

Jason Powell and Jake Barnett co-host Dot Net Weekly: CM Punk and Daniel Bryan to AEW rumors, WWE SummerSlam, Karrion Kross loses first Raw match, Sasha Banks advertised by WWE, Big E on which champ he wants to face, Nikki ASH wins the Raw Women’s Title, Davey Boy Smith Jr. back in WWE, AEW and NXT TV talk, and more (97:31)…

