What's happening...

Thunder Rosa signs with AEW

July 22, 2021

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER NEWS UPDATES

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

AEW announced the signing of Thunder Rosa on Thursday. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Powell’s POV: Rosa had been working on loan from the NWA. Rosa’s NWA obviously expired, allowing the AEW deal to be finalized. The timing is cool, as the announcement was made on Rosa’s 35th birthday.

Listen to "11/18 Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast With Jason Powell (Episode 136): Court Bauer on the MLW restart, pandemic precautions, and more" on Spreaker.


Topics

Related Posts

Be the first to comment

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.