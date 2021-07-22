Thunder Rosa signs with AEW

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER NEWS UPDATES

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

AEW announced the signing of Thunder Rosa on Thursday. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Powell’s POV: Rosa had been working on loan from the NWA. Rosa’s NWA obviously expired, allowing the AEW deal to be finalized. The timing is cool, as the announcement was made on Rosa’s 35th birthday.