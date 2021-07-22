Thunder Rosa signs with AEW

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
AEW announced the signing of Thunder Rosa on Thursday. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.
Powell’s POV: Rosa had been working on loan from the NWA. Rosa’s NWA obviously expired, allowing the AEW deal to be finalized. The timing is cool, as the announcement was made on Rosa’s 35th birthday.
Welcome to the team…@ThunderRosa22 is #AllElite pic.twitter.com/GcvAds6ANx
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 22, 2021
Never in my life doubt that I would be where I want to be! Today one of the biggest accomplishments in my career has been announced! #lameramera Is FINALLY WHERE SHE BELONGS https://t.co/iOX3sIM0pg
— Thunder Rosa (@thunderrosa22) July 22, 2021
Be the first to comment