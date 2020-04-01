WWE Backstage on FS1 viewership for the WrestleMania week edition

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Tuesday’s WWE Backstage drew 134,000 viewers for FS1, according to Showbuzzdaily.com. The viewership count was up from the 35,000 viewers who watched the March 10 episode.

Powell’s POV: While the number for the 2020 Royal Rumble showing that preceded WWE Backstage on FS1 is not available as of this update, that’s likely the cause for the big increase.



