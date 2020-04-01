Dark Side of the Ring viewership for the New Jack episode, plus post show number

CategoriesMISC News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, Prowrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The New Jack edition of the Dark Side of the Ring documentary series delivered 229,000 viewers for Vice on Tuesday, according to Showbuzzdaily.com. The “After Dark” post show delivered 92,000 viewers.

Powell’s POV: Last week’s two-hour special on the Benoit family tragedy delivered a series high 320,000 viewers, and the post show finished with 127,000 viewers. This week’s viewership count is in line with the numbers the show delivered in season one. New episodes air Tuesday nights at 9CT/10ET on Vice TV. Check out my interview with the show’s producers on last week’s Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast.



