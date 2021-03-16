ROH 19th Anniversary PPV lineup: Nine matches advertised

CategoriesNEWS TICKER NEWS UPDATES ROH News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Ring of Honor is advertising the following matches for the 19th Anniversary pay-per-view event that will be held on Friday, March 26.

-Rush vs. Jay Lethal for the ROH World Championship.

-Dragon Lee vs. Tracy Williams for the ROH TV Title.

-Jonathan Gresham vs. Dak Draper for the ROH Pure Championship.

-Dragon Lee and Kenny King vs. Tracy Williams and Rhett Titus for the ROH Tag Titles.

-Shane Taylor, Moses, and Kaun vs. “MexiSquad” Bandido, Flamita, and Rey Horus for the ROH Six-Man Tag Titles.

-Jay Briscoe vs. EC3.

-Matt Taven vs. Vincent in an unsanctioned match.

-Josh Woods vs. Dalton Castle.

-Flip Gordon vs. Mark Briscoe.

Powell’s POV: ROH announced the tag title match on their weekly television show, meaning Williams is listed as doing double duty. The company announced Woods vs. Castle, and Gordon vs. Briscoe on their ROH Week By Week online show that can be viewed below. It was noted that Silas Young will be in the corner of Woods at the pay-per-view. The 19th Anniversary show will be held at the UMBC Arena in Baltimore, Maryland with no fans in attendance.