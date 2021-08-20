WWE SummerSlam, NXT Takeover 36, WWE Smackdown, AEW Rampage, ROH Glory By Honor, Impact Wrestling Emergence, WWE in Denver, NJPW Strong and WWE 205 Live coverage, Walter, Aalyah Mysterio, Byron Saxton, Tori, Mikey Nicholls

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-WWE SummerSlam is Saturday in Las Vegas, Nevada at Allegiant Stadium with Roman Reigns vs. John Cena for the WWE Universal Championship, Bianca Belair vs. Sasha Banks for the Smackdown Women’s Championship, and Bobby Lashley vs. Goldberg for the WWE Championship. Join me for my live review as the show airs beginning with the Kickoff Show at 6CT/7ET. Dot Net Members will hear an exclusive audio review hosted by Jake Barnett and I after the show.

-NXT Takeover 36 will be held on Sunday in Orlando, Florida at Capitol Wrestling Center with Karrion Kross vs. Samoa Joe for the NXT Championship, Walter vs. Ilja Dragunov for the NXT UK Championship, and Raquel Gonzalez vs. Dakota Kai for the NXT Women’s Championship. Join John Moore for his live review beginning with the Kickoff Show at 6CT/7ET. Dot Net Members will hear an exclusive same night audio review on Sunday night.

We are looking for reports from tonight’s WWE Smackdown in Phoenix, AEW Rampage in Chicago, WWE SummerSlam in Las Vegas, NXT Takeover 36 in Orlando, ROH in Philadelphia, the WWE SuperShow in Denver, and Monday’s WWE Raw in San Diego. If you are going to any of these shows and want to help, email me at dotnetjason@gmail.com

-WWE Friday Night Smackdown is live tonight from Phoenix, Arizona at Footprint Center. The show features the final push for SummerSlam. Join me for my weekly live review as Smackdown airs on Fox at 7CT/8ET. Dot Net Members will hear my weekly same night audio review. The advertised dark matches for tonight’s Smackdown are John Cena, Rey Mysterio, and Dominik Mysterio vs. Roman Reigns, Jimmy Uso, and Jey Uso, and Bianca Belair vs Carmella for the Smackdown Women’s Championship.

-AEW Rampage airs tonight from Chicago, Illinois at United Center. The show is built around hints for CM Punk’s return to pro wrestling and his AEW debut. Join Dot Net staffer Colin McGuire for his live review as the show airs at 9CT/10ET on TNT. Colin’s audio review will be available late tonight for Dot Net Members.

-Ring of Honor’s Glory By Honor Nights One and Two will be held tonight and Saturday in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania at 2300 Arena. Portions of the show will stream via HonorClub. We will list the full lineups on the main page.

-The Impact Wrestling Emergence event will stream tonight on Impact Plus at 6CT/7ET. The show is headlined by Christian Cage vs. Brian Myers for the Impact World Championship. We will list the full lineup on the main page.

-WWE is holding a SuperShow live event on Sunday in Denver, Colorado at Ball Arena.

-NJPW Strong streams tonight on the New Japan World at 9CT/10ET. Dot Net contributor Colin McGuire’s written and audio reviews will be pushed back to later in the weekend now that he’s taking over AEW Rampage coverage.

-WWE 205 Live will stream on WWE Network tonight at 9CT/10ET. Anish V’s written reviews are typically available on Friday nights, and his audio reviews for Dot Net Members are available by Saturday morning.

Birthdays and Notables

-Tori (Terri Poch) is 57.

-Byron Saxton (Bryan Kelly) is 38.

-Mikey Nicholls is 36. He worked as Nick Miller in NXT.

-NXT UK Champion Walter (Walter Hahn) is 34.

-Aalyah Mysterio (Aalyah Gutierrez) is 20.