Impact Wrestling Hard To Kill: Grade the overall show and vote for the best match January 16, 2021 CategoriesREADER POLLS Impact Wrestling Hard To Kill: Grade the overall show A – Great Show B – Good Show C – Average Show D – Disappointing Show F – Awful Show pollcode.com free polls Impact Wrestling Bound For Glory: Vote for the best match Kenny Omega, Karl Anderson, and Doc Gallows vs. Rich Swann, Moose, and Chris Sabin Deonna Purrazzo vs. Taya Valkyrie for the Knockouts Championship Manik vs. Chris Bey vs. Rohit Raju in a Triple Threat for the X Division Championship Havok and Nevaeh vs. Kiera Hogan and Tasha Steelz for the Knockouts Tag Titles Eddie Edwards vs. Sami Callihan in a Barbed Wire Massacre match Dreamer, Rhino, and Cousin Jake vs. Young, Doering, and Deaner in an Old School Rules match Rosemary and Crazzy Steve vs. Tenille Dashwood and Kaleb Ethan Page vs. Karate Man Matt Cardona vs. Ace Austin Brian Myers vs. Josh Alexander pollcode.com free polls Listen to "11/18 Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast With Jason Powell (Episode 136): Court Bauer on the MLW restart, pandemic precautions, and more" on Spreaker. Topicshard to killimpact wrestlingimpact wrestling hard to killpro wrestling
Be the first to comment