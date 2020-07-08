WWE Raw viewership for the show headlined by the Asuka vs. Bayley champion vs. champion match

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

"Pro Wrestling Boom" in Apple Podasts or Any Podcast App

Listen to "Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast" on Spreaker. Subscribe: Searchin Apple Podasts or Any Podcast App

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Monday’s WWE Raw television show averaged 1.687 million viewers, according to Showbuzzdaily.com. Viewership was down from the 1.735 million average from last week.

Powell’s POV: Another rough week for WWE, though the three hours of Raw finished fourth, fifth, and sixth in Monday’s cable ratings in the 18-49 demographic. The first hour of Raw averaged 1.697 million viewers. Hour two drew 1.752 million viewers. The final hour of the show averaged 1.612 million viewers. The July 8, 2019 edition of Raw delivered 2.352 million viewers.