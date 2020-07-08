WWE’s Matt Riddle releases video responding to #SpeakingOut allegations

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Matt Riddle released a new video (see below) in which he denied an allegation of sexual misconduct made by Candy Cartwright. “I have never in my entire life sexually assaulted a man, woman, or anybody, and that includes [Cartwright],” Riddle said. Riddle acknowledged that he and Cartwright had an affair. He said it’s embarrassing and he feels like “a real piece of crap” for cheating on his wife. Riddle went on to accuse Cartwright of stalking and harassing him and trying to use the #SpeakingOut movement to ruin his career.

Powell’s POV: Cartwright previously accused Riddle of asking her to engage in sex in a van while three other passengers were sleeping. She claims that when she declined, he grabbed her by the neck and asked what if he forced her to. She claims that she performed oral sex instead to avoid having intercourse with him. WWE issued the following statement on the matter last month: “We take any allegation of this nature very seriously and are looking into the matter.” Riddle has continued to be featured prominently on Smackdown in the weeks that have followed.