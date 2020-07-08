Impact Wrestling Slammiversary lineup: Five title matches and a gauntlet match set for next weekend’s pay-per-view

CategoriesImpact News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Impact Wrestling has announced the following matches for the Slammiversary pay-per-view that will be held on Saturday, July 18 in Nashville, Tennessee at Skyway Studios.

-Ace Austin vs. Eddie Edwards vs. Trey Miguel vs. a mystery person for the vacant Impact World Championship.

-Jordynne Grace vs. Deonna Purrazzo for the Knockouts Championship.

-“The North” Josh Alexander and Ethan Page vs. Ken Shamrock and Sami Callihan for the Impact Tag Titles.

-Willie Mack vs. Chris Bey for the X Division Championship.

-Rosemary vs. Nevaeh vs. Su Yung vs. Kiera Hogan vs. Taya Valkyrie vs. Tasha Steelz vs. Alisha Edwards vs. Kylie Rae vs. Kimber Lee vs. Havok vs. Madison Rayne in a gauntlet match to determine the No. 1 contender to the Knockouts Championship.

-Moose vs. Tommy Dreamer in an Old School Rules match for the TNA Championship.

Powell’s POV: The TNA Title match and Rayne’s involvement in the gauntlet match were announced on last night’s Impact television show. Impact has been playing up the possibility of at least one former world champion appearing on the show and in the mystery person slot in the main event. Sting, Kurt Angle, James Storm, and Bully Ray were among the teased possibilities. Plus, the company continues to tease the possibility of wrestlers appearing who were cut by WWE back in March. Join us for live coverage of Slammiversary on July 18.



