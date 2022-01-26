NXT Vengeance Day themed show announced

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

It was announced on Tuesday’s NXT television show that the brand will hold a Vengeance Day themed episode that will air on Tuesday, February 15 on USA Network. Carmelo Hayes vs. Cameron Grimes for the NXT North American Championship is the first match announced for the show.

Powell’s POV: I assume they will also hold the teased Bron Breakker vs. Santos Escobar match for the NXT Championship on the Vengeance Day show, but nothing is official. Join John Moore for his live reviews of NXT every Tuesday at 7CT/8ET. John’s audio reviews of NXT are available exclusively for Dot Net Members.