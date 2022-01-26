MLW releases a Jacob Fatu profile video

CategoriesMISC News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

MLW released the first part of an “all access” look at former MLW Heavyweight Champion Jacob Fatu. The video is available below or via the MLW YouTube page.

Powell’s POV: This was my favorite part of last week’s MLW Azteca. Fatu has played the crazed leader of the Contra Unit faction throughout his run in MLW, so it is quite the shift to see him being himself in this interesting video. I am looking forward to the next chapter, which I assume will stream on Thursday’s Azteca.