By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and segments are advertised for tonight’s Major League Wrestling Anthology television show.

-Jacob Fatu vs. LA Park for the MLW World Heavyweight Title.

-Contra Unit vs. The Stronghearts

Powell’s POV: MLW Anthology streams on MLW’s Youtube page tonight at 5:05/CT6:05ET and airs on beIN Sports at 9CT/10ET.