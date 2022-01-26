Ring of Honor announces Hall of Fame plans, four inductees will make up the first class

CategoriesNEWS TICKER ROH News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Ring of Honor announced that it will be forming an Hall of Fame. The first inductee will be announced on Monday, and then additional inductees will be announced on the February 7, February 14, and February 21 editions of the ROH Wrestling television show. The February television shows will also be devoted to the inductees. Read the official announcement at ROHWrestling.com.

Powell’s POV: It’s a nice touch that the HOF launch coincides with the company’s twentieth anniversary. There’s no indication from the press release as to whether ROH intends to hold an annual ceremony for the inductees. My first class would be Bryan Danielson, CM Punk, Samoa Joe, and The Briscoes. Of course, ROH officials may have other ideas and there are certainly plenty of worthy candidates.