Impact Wrestling TV lineup for Thursday’s AXS show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Impact Wrestling is advertising the following matches and events for Thursday’s television show.

-Mickie James delivers the State of the Knockouts Address two days before she enters the WWE Royal Rumble match.

-Knockouts Tag Team Champions “The IInspiration” Cassie Lee and Jessie McKay vs. Madison Rayne and Kaleb.

-Chris Bey vs. Jake Something.

-Jonah vs. Johnny Swinger.

Powell’s POV: The show was taped over the weekend in Fort Lauderdale, Florida at the Charles Dodge Center. Impact Wrestling airs Thursdays on AXS TV at 7CT/8ET with a replay at 10CT/11ET. John Moore’s weekly Impact Wrestling television reviews are available on Fridays along with my Impact Hit List and members’ exclusive audio reviews.