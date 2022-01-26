Impact Wrestling TV lineup for Thursday’s AXS show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
Impact Wrestling is advertising the following matches and events for Thursday’s television show.
-Mickie James delivers the State of the Knockouts Address two days before she enters the WWE Royal Rumble match.
-Knockouts Tag Team Champions “The IInspiration” Cassie Lee and Jessie McKay vs. Madison Rayne and Kaleb.
-Chris Bey vs. Jake Something.
-Jonah vs. Johnny Swinger.
Powell’s POV: The show was taped over the weekend in Fort Lauderdale, Florida at the Charles Dodge Center. Impact Wrestling airs Thursdays on AXS TV at 7CT/8ET with a replay at 10CT/11ET. John Moore’s weekly Impact Wrestling television reviews are available on Fridays along with my Impact Hit List and members’ exclusive audio reviews.
Be the first to comment