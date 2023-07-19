Impact Wrestling Slammiversary poll results for best match and overall grade

CategoriesDot Net Notebook Impact News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-Sunday’s Impact Wrestling Slammiversary received a majority A grade from 56 percent of the voters in our post show poll. B finished second with 33 percent.

-38 percent of our voters gave Alex Shelley vs. Nick Aldis for the Impact World Championship the best match of the night honors. Deonna Purrazzo vs. Trinity for the Knockouts Championship finished second with 21 percent of the vote.

Powell’s POV: I gave Slammiversary a B+ grade in my audio review, which is available for everyone on Sunday’s Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast. I actually enjoyed the Knockouts Title match more than the main event. I enjoyed both matches, but I felt the Knockouts match was more suspenseful. Last year’s Slammiversary produced a majority A grade from 46 percent of the voters. I don’t know how many people are ordering Impact events, but those who are seem to be satisfied by their purchase if our polls are any indication. Thanks to everyone who took the time to vote in the polls.