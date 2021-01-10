1/9 Impact Wrestling Genesis results: Super X Cup tournament, Moose vs. Willie Mack in an I Quit match, Jazz vs. Jordynne Grace

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
Impact Wrestling Genesis
Streamed January 9, 2021 on Impact Plus
Nashville, Tennessee at Skyway Studios
1. Ace Austin (w/Madman Fulton) beat Suicide in a first-round Super X Cup tournament match.
2. Blake Christian beat KC Navarro in a first-round Super X Cup tournament match.
3. Cousin Jake over Shawn Daivari in a first-round Super X Cup tournament match.
4. Crazzy Steve defeated Tre Lamar in a first-round Super X Cup tournament match.
5. Ace Austin (w/Madman Fulton) beat Cousin Jake in a Super X Cup semifinal tournament match.
6. Blake Christian over Crazzy Steve in a Super X Cup semifinal tournament match.
7. Jordynne Grace beat Jazz.
8. Ace Austin (w/Madman Fulton) defeated Blake Christian to win the Super X Cup tournament.
9. Willie Mack beat Moose in an I Quit match when Rich Swann offered Moose a future Impact World Championship match.
Be the first to comment