1/9 Impact Wrestling Genesis results: Super X Cup tournament, Moose vs. Willie Mack in an I Quit match, Jazz vs. Jordynne Grace

January 10, 2021

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Impact Wrestling Genesis
Streamed January 9, 2021 on Impact Plus
Nashville, Tennessee at Skyway Studios

1. Ace Austin (w/Madman Fulton) beat Suicide in a first-round Super X Cup tournament match.

2. Blake Christian beat KC Navarro in a first-round Super X Cup tournament match.

3. Cousin Jake over Shawn Daivari in a first-round Super X Cup tournament match.

4. Crazzy Steve defeated Tre Lamar in a first-round Super X Cup tournament match.

5. Ace Austin (w/Madman Fulton) beat Cousin Jake in a Super X Cup semifinal tournament match.

6. Blake Christian over Crazzy Steve in a Super X Cup semifinal tournament match.

7. Jordynne Grace beat Jazz.

8. Ace Austin (w/Madman Fulton) defeated Blake Christian to win the Super X Cup tournament.

9. Willie Mack beat Moose in an I Quit match when Rich Swann offered Moose a future Impact World Championship match.

