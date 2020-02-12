ROH to crown a new women’s champion, new title replaces WOH Championship

CategoriesNEWS TICKER ROH News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Ring of Honor announced that a tournament will be held beginning in April to crown the first ROH Women’s World Champion. The new title will replace the Women of Honor Championship that was last held by Kelly Klein, who is no longer under contract with the company. The tournament will begin with eight first-round matches at the newly announced “Quest For Gold” event on Friday, April 24 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania at 2300 Arena. Read the official announcement at ROHWrestling.com.

Powell’s POV: With eight first-round matches, it appears to be a 16-woman tournament. There’s no indication as to when the remainder of the tournament will play out. Klein was not mentioned in the press release, which is not a surprise given that she had an ugly breakup with the company. The press release states that the tournament will include some new faces who have not worked in ROH, so it will be interesting to see who is included.



