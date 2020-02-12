AEW Dynamite preview: Five matches advertised for tonight’s show, control center video hosted by Tony Schiavone and Jenn Decker

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER NEWS UPDATES

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for tonight’s AEW Dynamite television show.

-Kenny Omega and Hangman Page vs. Frankie Kazarian and Scorpio Sky for the AEW Tag Titles.

-Riho vs. Nyla Rose for the AEW Women’s Championship.

-Jon Moxley vs. Santana.

-MJF vs. Jungle Boy.

-Dustin Rhodes vs. Sammy Guevara.

Powell’s POV:. This looks like a good lineup on paper with each match having solid storyline support or just looking interesting on paper (MJF vs. Jungle Boy). AEW Dynamite will be broadcast from Austin, Texas at HEB Center. Join Jake Barnett for his weekly live review as the show airs on TNT at 7CT/8ET. Dot Net Members hear my same night audio review each week. Check out the new AEW Control Center video for tonight’s episode hosted by Tony Schiavone and Jenn Decker below or at the AEW YouTube Page.



The new edition of the Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast with Jason Powell features Justin Credible returning to discuss playing comedy clubs with Sandman and Shane Douglas on "The Whole F'n Truth Tour", the status of the "Credible" documentary, reviewing AEW Dynamite with Vince Russo, and much more...

