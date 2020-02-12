02/12 Prowrestling.net Free Podcast: Paul “Triple H” Levesque takes pro wrestling media questions and promotes Sunday’s NXT Takeover: Portland

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor ( , ProWrestling.net Editor ( @prowrestlingnet

WWE executive Paul Levesque (a/k/a Triple H) takes questions from ProWrestling.net’s Jason Powell and other members of the pro wrestling media and promotes the NXT Takeover: Portland event. The topics include what NXT can do to improve in the key television demographics, where things actually stand with labeling the NXT Women’s Championship the NXT Championship, the length and production of the standalone event compared to a regular Takeover, losing NXT talent to Raw and Smackdown, the signing of Simone Johnson and her passion for the industry, whether there’s been a struggle to keep Keith Lee in NXT, why they didn’t run Halftime Heat, Shayna Baszler’s future, signing of Killer Kross and Timothy Thatcher, the Brock Lesnar and Matt Riddle story, and much more…

Click here for the February 12 Paul “Triple H” Levesque conference call.

