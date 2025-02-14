Michelle McCool named to the WWE Hall of Fame

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Michelle McCool is the second member of the WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2025. McCool appeared with her husband Mark “Undertaker” Calaway on ESPN “Get Up” on Friday to promote the premiere of the WWE LFG series. Paul Levesque made a surprise appearance on the video screen and announced McCool’s induction (footage available below). The WWE Hall of Fame ceremony will be held as part of WrestleMania weekend, but no specifics have been announced.

Powell’s POV: Levesque was previously announced as the headliner of this year’s Hall of Fame class. He had fun turning the tables by surprising McCool with the announcement after Undertaker and Shawn Michaels surprised him with the news of his own induction. McCool’s run with WWE started when she took part in the 2004 Diva Search. McCool was signed to a contract despite not winning the contest, and she went on to work for the company until her full-time run ended in 2011.