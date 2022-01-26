AEW Dynamite preview: The card for tonight’s Beach Break themed episode

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for tonight’s edition of the AEW Dynamite television show.

-Cody Rhodes vs. Sammy Guevara in a ladder match for the TNT Championship.

-Adam Cole vs. Orange Cassidy in the Lights Out match.

-Chris Jericho, Santana, and Ortiz vs. Daniel Garcia and “2point0” Matt Lee and Jeff Parker.

-Red Velvet vs. Leyla Hirsch.

-CM Punk speaks.

-AEW Women’s Champion Britt Baker speaks.

Powell's POV: Dynamite will be live from Cleveland, Ohio at Wolstein Center and will carry the Beach Break theme (yes, in Cleveland…in January). AEW Rampage will be taped after the live Dynamite.

