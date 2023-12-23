What's happening...

Katsuyori Shibata officially signs with AEW

December 23, 2023

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Tony Khan announced the official signing of Katsuyorhi Shibata on Saturday. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Powell’s POV: Shibata has apparently been allowed to wrestle for the Ring of Honor promotion, yet he was not actually signed by AEW. It’s unclear whether the signing means Shibata will be working for the AEW promotion or if he’ll continue to be featured in ROH.

On a side note, it’s a little known fact that Will Pruett wrote a very similar note pledging his “writer life” to me and ProWrestling.net when he originally joined our staff. Okay, I made that up, but Will’s AEW Collision audio review will be available late tonight or on Sunday for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

Listen to "Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast" on Spreaker.

WE VALUE YOUR PRIVACY

PRIVACY POLICY INFO HERE

Topics

Related Posts

Readers Comments (1)

  1. TheGreatestOne December 23, 2023 @ 9:45 pm

    This was a real no brainer.

    Reply

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.