AEW Dynamite preview: Continental Classic semifinals set for the Worlds End go-home show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite television show.

-Jon Moxley vs. Swerve Strickland vs. Jay White in a three-way in the Continental Classic tournament gold league semifinal match

-Bryan Danielson vs. Eddie Kingston in the Continental Classic tournament blue league semifinal match

-MJF and Samoa Joe vs. The Devil’s Masked Men for the ROH Tag Team Titles

Powell’s POV: Moxley, Swerve, and White finished tied in the gold league standings to create the need for the three-way semifinal match. Danielson finished alone in first place in the blue league standings, while Kingston topped Andrade El Idolo in a tiebreaker to finish second and earn his spot in the semifinals.

Wednesday’s Dynamite will be the go-home show for AEW Worlds End and will be live from Orlando, Florida at Addition Financial Arena. Join me for our weekly live review as Dynamite airs Wednesdays on TBS at 7CT/8ET. My AEW Dynamite same night audio reviews are available each week for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon subscribers).