AEW Dynamite preview: The lineup for Wednesday’s show

CategoriesAEW News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite television show.

MJF vs. Daniel Garcia for the AEW World Championship

-Samoa Joe vs. Keith Lee for the ROH TV Championship

-Swerve Strickland vs. Penta El Zero Miedo

-Jay White vs. Mark Briscoe

-Julia Hart vs. Red Velvet

Powell’s POV: Wednesday’s Dynamite will be live from Portland, Oregon at Moda Center. Join me for our weekly live review as Dynamite airs Wednesdays on TBS at 7CT/8ET. My AEW Dynamite same night audio reviews are available each week for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon subscribers).