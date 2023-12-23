AEW VP Rafael Morffi reportedly exiting the company

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

AEW Vice President of Live Events and Touring Rafael Morffi is leaving the company. Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com reports that Morffi informed company officials earlier this month that he would wrap up his run after next weekend’s Worlds Collide pay-per-view. Johnson adds that Morffi has taken a senior executive position with the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

Powell’s POV: This is a significant loss for AEW. Morffi previously worked for WWE and Impact Wrestling, and also managed Jim Ross’s one-man shows. There’s no word yet regarding how AEW intends to fill his position.