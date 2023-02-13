AEW Dark Elevation preview: The lineup for tonight’s online show

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

AEW has announced the following matches for tonight’s AEW Dark: Elevation.

-Aydan Colt and Frank Stone vs. Trent Beretta and Chuck Taylor

-Jade Cargill and Leila Rey vs. Dulce Tormenta and DD Doom

-El Dragon, El Combarde, and Vary Morales vs. Alex Reynolds, John Silver, and Evil Uno

-Big Bill vs. Gino

-Jastin Taylor vs. Brian Cage

-Josh Woods vs. “Man Scout” Jake Manning

-Emi Sakura and Nyla Rose vs. Skye Blue and Madison Rayne

-Vertvixen vs. Yuka Sakazaki

Powell’s POV: Elevation streams Mondays at 6CT/7ET on the AEW YouTube page. We are looking for volunteers who are interested in covering AEW Dark Elevation on a weekly basis. If you are interested, email me at dotnetjason@gmail.com