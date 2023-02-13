AEW Dark Elevation preview: The lineup for tonight’s online show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
AEW has announced the following matches for tonight’s AEW Dark: Elevation.
-Aydan Colt and Frank Stone vs. Trent Beretta and Chuck Taylor
-Jade Cargill and Leila Rey vs. Dulce Tormenta and DD Doom
-El Dragon, El Combarde, and Vary Morales vs. Alex Reynolds, John Silver, and Evil Uno
-Big Bill vs. Gino
-Jastin Taylor vs. Brian Cage
-Josh Woods vs. “Man Scout” Jake Manning
-Emi Sakura and Nyla Rose vs. Skye Blue and Madison Rayne
-Vertvixen vs. Yuka Sakazaki
Powell's POV: Elevation streams Mondays at 6CT/7ET on the AEW YouTube page.
