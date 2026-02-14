Chaotic Wrestling “On Thin Ice” results (2/13): Vetter’s review of Armani Kayos vs. yree Taylor for the CW Title, Milo Mirra vs. “Evil Gay” Aaron Rourke for the CW New England Title

CategoriesNEWS TICKER Other TV Reviews TV REVIEWS

By Chris Vetter, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@chrisvetter73)

Chaotic Wrestling “On Thin Ice”

February 13, 2026, in Tewksbury, Massachusetts, at the Tewksbury Elk’s Lodge

Streamed live on Chaotic Wrestling YouTube.com

I’ve always liked their entrance stage; they have above-average lights and screens. This venue is a ballroom with chandeliers hanging from the ceiling. Lighting is so-so. It’s packed with a crowd of 200. Pat Matthews and Julian Stark provided commentary.

1. “The Shooter Boys” Anthony Vecchio and Aaron Ortiz vs. ‘The Trauma Factory” Mike Graca and Rip Byson in a tag team tournament match. It’s been a few weeks since I’ve seen the Boys in action! Again, I’ve said Byson is like a shorter Elijah, while Graca reminds me of former AEW hardcore wrestler Jimmy Havok. They all immediately brawled to the floor. In the ring, Byson hit some chops on Vecchio. The Boys hit stereo dives through the ropes at 2:00. In the ring, Vecchio hit some punches on Byson and an enzuigiri.

Byson slammed Ortiz onto Vecchio. Graca launched off of Byson’s back and hit a dropkick in the corner. Vecchio entered and hit some clotheslines. He hit a German Suplex on Byson at 5:30. Byson hit a standing powerbomb on Vecchio. Byson missed a Doomsday Device clothesline, but seconds later, they hit one on Vecchio for a nearfall at 7:00. Byson missed a moonsault. Ortiz immediately hit a running knee to the side of Byson’s head. Vecchio hit the team Blockbuster on Graca for the pin. That was non-stop action. I believe both Shooter Boys are still age 22 or younger and they are soooo talented.

“The Shooter Boys” Anthony Vecchio and Aaron Ortiz defeated “The Trauma Factory” Mike Graca and Rip Byson at 7:49 to advance.

* King BMT had a stuffed animal for Queen Ariel. However, Ariel thanked Prince Jamari and hugged him, and BMT was irate. This unfolding Hogan-Savage-Elizabeth relationship has been a slow burn. I surprisingly don’t hate it.

* Shannon LeVangie came to the ring with her Panoptic Title around her waist. She got on the mic and noted she had to relinquish the New England Title two years ago due to injury. “This time around, this title isn’t going anywhere.” She’s here for a fight but doesn’t have an opponent. She announced the “Shanoptic open challenge!” The Big Cheese, a man with red and green pants, emerged from the back. The commentators said he hasn’t been here in six months. I don’t think I’ve seen him. Jariel Rivera then came out. Godrick also appeared on the ring apron. Shannon said she will take on all three of them!

2. Shannon LeVangie vs. The Big Cheese vs. Jariel Rivera vs. Godrick for the CW Panoptic Title. Shannon clotheslined Godrick to the floor then she dove onto two of them. Big Cheese clotheslined Godrick in the ring. Shannon hit a crossbody block onto both of them. She hit a huracanrana on Jariel, then a second-rope missile dropkick on him. Godrick hit a running knee in the corner on Big Cheese. Big Cheese bodyslammed Shannon at 4:00. Jariel put Godrick on his shoulders and slammed him face-first. Shannon hit a Twist of Fate on Godrick, then her Twisted Bliss-style spinning frog splash to pin Godrick. Okay.

Shannon LeVangie defeated The Big Cheese, Jariel Rivera, and Godrick to retain the CW Panoptic Title at 4:55.

3. “The Monarchy” Prince Jamari and Queen Ariel (w/King BMT) vs. “The Breadwinners” Cash McGuinness and Patrick Wheatman. Cash and Patrick are both clearly under age 21; both were squashed on the last CW show. Jamari is probably as young as his opponents; he opened against the red-headed Wheatman. Ariel tied up with Cash. Patrick slammed Jamari for a nearfall at 4:30. Jamari hit a dropkick on Wheatman.

Ariel stomped on Wheatman, and the Monarchy kept him in their corner. Cash got a hot tag at 7:00 and hit some clotheslines, then a springboard fadeaway stunner. King BMT was injured on the floor, and Ariel checked on him. However, it allowed Cash to hit a running stunner move on Jamari and pin him. Not particularly good at all; none of these teens have stood out to me yet. Cash and Patrick were as surprised as anyone that they actually won a match.

Cash McGuinness and Patrick Wheatman defeated Queen Ariel and Prince Jamari at 8:26.

* Queen Ariel helped a limping King BMT to the back; he shot a quick smile at the crowd that indicated he was faking the injury.

* Mortar got in the ring. He called out his fiancée, who he knocked down two weeks ago. She came from the back but didn’t look happy at all. He apologized to her, saying he didn’t mean to push her. He said, “The real problem here is Brian Fury.” He challenged him to a match at an upcoming show in Watertown.

4. Milo Mirra vs. “Evil Gay” Aaron Rourke for the CW New England Title. Milo bounced on his stupid Pogo Stick at ringside. They locked up, but then Aaron suggestively rubbed Milo’s chest. Moments later, Aaron swatted him on the butt. Aaron bent over so Milo could swat him for some gay humor. Milo hit some armdrags, then a back suplex and a springboard elbow drop for a nearfall at 3:00. He kicked Aaron from the apron to the floor.

Mirra set up for a dive, but Aaron hit a stunner in the ropes. In the ring, Aaron backed Milo into a corner, and they traded chops. Aaron planted his foot in Milo’s throat. They traded punches. Aaron hit double knees to the ribs in the corner for a nearfall at 6:00. He applied a Crippler Crossface on the mat. Milo hit a dropkick at 8:00. Aaron hit a rolling cannonball in the corner, then a running buttbump for a nearfall.

Milo hit a second-rope Blockbuster for a nearfall. He hit a German Suplex and a Death Valley Driver for a nearfall at 10:30. Aaron hit a 619-style move to trip Milo. He hit a split-legged moonsault for a nearfall. This has been pretty good. Rourke locked in a crossface chickenwing on the mat. Milo hit a Blue Thunder Bomb for a nearfall at 13:00, but he missed a Phoenix Splash. They traded rollups until Milo finally got the pin. Easily the best match of the show so far.

Milo Mirra defeated Aaron Rourke to retain the CW New England Title at 13:43.

* Aaron got on the mic and put over Milo, noting how much bigger and stronger Mirra is since he first met him. Aaron said, “I don’t know how many more of these I have,” indicating that if he were to sign a full-time NXT deal, he wouldn’t be doing Chaotic shows anymore (He noted that Ricky Smokes isn’t here because of his deal). “It just makes me so proud because you work so hard,” Aaron said, almost in tears. However, he then called Milo a “Stupid bitch” and clotheslined him! He beat up Milo some more, picked up the title belt, then threw it down onto Milo, before heading to the back. The commentators were shocked by Rourke’s actions.

* Intermission went 24 minutes. That’s just a bit too long…

Brad Hollister held a “Mr. Bacon’s Class is in session” segment. He’s wearing khakis and a vest. He said Tewksbury does poorly in standardized testing. He looped the ring and berated some of the kids in the crowd. Kalvin Dumont (who has been a heel here!) came out and confronted him. The crowd taunted him because he lost his belt to Shannon LeVangie. He got on the mic, and his voice cracked at the insults. “I have feelings,” he said. “I am resolved to prove my haters wrong.” Dumont said he can do that by wrestling Brad.

5. “Mr. Bacon” Brad Hollister vs. Kalvin Dumont. So… who is the babyface here? They tied up, and Dumont hit an armdrag. He hit a Lungblower to the chest at 2:00. He leapt onto Brad’s back and tried a sleeper. Brad hit a senton. He hit a snap suplex for a nearfall at 3:30 and took control, keeping Dumont grounded. Dumont fired up and hit some clotheslines, then a swinging neckbreaker at 7:30. Kalvin hit a powerslam for a nearfall. He hit an Eye of the Hurricane-style inverted DDT for a nearfall. Hollister hit a spear, then his Tornado Jackhammer for the pin. Fairly standard match.

“Mr. Bacon” Brad Hollister defeated Kalvin Dumont at 9:41.

* Chaotic Wrestling owner Chase Del Monte came to the ring and spoke to the crowd. Trigga the OG came to the ring. Trigga’s teammates in “The Unit” faction, Danny Miles and JT Dunn. then came to the ring. Lots of talking, as they threatened Del Monte. Trigga finally got on the mic and told JT to “shut the hell up.” Trigga was upset at Miles for recently teaming with Dunn instead of him. Trigga said, “Y’all never talk to me again,” and he went to storm out of the ring, but Miles cut him off from leaving. Trigga attacked Miles, then Dunn! Chase Del Monte attacked Dunn, while Trigga beat up Miles.

6. Armani Kayos (w/Sidney Bakabella) vs. Tyree Taylor for the CW Title. Kayos is a babyface, and it just feels wrong for the natural heel Bakabella to be a babyface manager; he needs to turn on Armani, the sooner the better. Kayos is so slender; he is giving up a lot of size, strength, power, etc., to Tyree. Tyree took off a ring and left it with ring announcer Rich Palladino, and the camera focused on it. They tied up, and Tyree easily pushed Kayos into the corner. Kayos hit a pop-up dropkick, then two regular dropkicks at 2:00. Kayos hit a top-rope dive to the floor onto Tyree.

In the ring, Kayos hit a buttbump to Tyree’s back. Tyree hit some clubbing blows to the back in the corner, and Tyree slammed Kayos’ back on the top turnbuckle at 4:30. Tyree popped him up and hit a release powerbomb for a nearfall. They fought to the floor and looped the ring. In the ring, Kayos hit a leg lariat in the corner at 7:30. Tyree hit a powerslam. Tyree stepped onto Armani’s chest. He kept Kayos grounded for several minutes. Kayos picked him up, but his legs buckled, and he fell; Tyree got a rollup for a nearfall at 11:00.

Armani hit a mid-ring buttbump and that fired up Sidney. Armani hit a spear in the corner, then some punches to the ribs and back. He hit a running X-Factor type move for a nearfall at 13:30. Kayos got a Victory Roll for a nearfall, then a big Alabama Slam for a believable nearfall at 15:30, but he missed a moonsault. Tyree immediately hit a discus clothesline. He set up for a powerbomb, but Sidney hopped on the apron to distract him. Tyree pulled off Sidney’s wig. The distraction allowed Kayos to hit a moonsault press for the pin.

Armani Kayos defeated Tyree Taylor to retain the CW Title at 16:41.

Final Thoughts: Compared to other recent Chaotic shows, this wasn’t among their best. There were some missing stars. Mortar was there but didn’t wrestle. Donovan Dijak had done several matches here lately, but wasn’t there. DJ Powers was sorely missing from the undercard. Rourke-Milo was really good and the main reason to watch. The Shooters Boys opener earned second. Some pro wrestlers with legit amateur backgrounds just don’t ‘get it,’ but these kids do.

I love what Brad Hollister brings to the table, so I’ll go with his match for third. Dumont has been a pest heel for the past year. He just lost his title, and the decision to ask him to wrestle as a babyface tonight sure feels like it came out of nowhere. I don’t feel like it worked; I didn’t sense that the crowd really got behind him as he battled the bigger, more experienced Hollister. That criticism aside, the match was entertaining.

I’m a big fan of Tyree, but the main event left me cold. Sidney just has no business being out there as a babyface manager. Tyree is just so much bigger and stronger, and I just didn’t buy Armani’s offense having much of an effect. I’m not a big fan of intergender action, but Shannon LeVangie gets how to do it right… she hits a move, ducks the man’s offense, etc. She isn’t matching a bigger guy blow-for-blow, because it just wouldn’t be believable.