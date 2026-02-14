AEW Collision lineup: Tonight’s Grand Slam Australia

CategoriesAEW News MUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and segments are advertised for tonight’s edition of AEW Collision.

-MJF vs. Brody King for the AEW World Championship

-Kyle Fletcher vs. Mark Briscoe in a ladder match for the TNT Championship

-Willow Nightingale and Harley Cameron vs. Megan Bayne and Penelope Ford for the AEW Women’s Tag Team Titles

-Jon Moxley vs. Konosuke Takeshita for the AEW Continental Championship

-Hangman Page vs. Andrade El Idolo for a shot at the AEW World Championship

-Toni Storm and Orange Cassidy vs. Marina Shafir and Wheeler Yuta in a tornado tag match (the person who is pinned or submits will have their head shaved)

Powell’s POV: AEW Grand Slam Australia will be held today in Sydney, Australia, at Qudos Bank Arena. The two-and-a-half-hour Grand Slam Australia will air tonight on TNT and HBO Max at 7CT/8ET. Due to Valentine’s Day, Chris McNeil’s review will be available late Saturday night or Sunday morning. Will Pruett’s weekly audio reviews are available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

We are looking for reports or basic results on the AEW “House Rules” event that will be held on Sunday in Brisbane, Australia. If you are going and want to help, email dotnetjason@gmail.com.