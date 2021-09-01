AEW’s Brandi Rhodes teams with “Heels” star to launch a new wine

CategoriesAEW News NEWS UPDATES

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

AEW issued the following press release to promote a new wine released by Brandi Rhodes.

Walla Walla, WA, (Sept. 1, 2021) – All Elite Wrestling (AEW) Chief Brand Officer, Wrestler and new mom Brandi Rhodes added a new title to her impressive repertoire – winemaker. Whoa Baby!, a badass rosé from Washington State, is a collaboration between Rhodes and Nocking Point Wines, and is available for purchase starting today.

The wine launches in time for the premiere of Rhodes to the Top, a new reality series on TNT that documents her life with husband and fellow AEW star Cody Rhodes as they navigate their growing family while helping to build AEW’s global wrestling empire. This is not the first collaboration between a Rhodes and Nocking Point Wines. In 2017, Cody Rhodes created two wines that sold out instantaneously, “The American Dream” and “The American Nightmare.”

Since its inception in 2012, Nocking Point has collaborated with some of the world’s biggest TV and film actors, major sports phenoms, top-tier recording artists, and foremost organizations. However, Brandi Rhodes is taking this wine creation to a whole new level by including the tasting process on an episode of Rhodes to the Top. Unable to taste the wine herself, viewers will watch as a pregnant Rhodes navigates the process with help from some familiar reinforcements. Rhodes to the Top premieres Wednesday, Sept. 29, at 10 p.m. ET on TNT immediately following AEW: Dynamite.

“It has been a dream of mine to create a wine for a very long time,” said Brandi Rhodes, Chief Brand Officer of AEW. “Fans of my YouTube show Shot of Brandi have been anticipating it, and now that I’m returning from having a baby, this seemed like the perfect time. I’m looking forward to people toasting all of their accomplishments, large or small, with ‘Whoa Baby!’ It’s the ultimate celebratory rosé!”

“Brandi is someone we’ve wanted to collaborate with for a long time now, and finally the timing lined up,” said Nocking Point Wines co-founder, Stephen Amell. “Everyone knows how much I love wrestling, and Brandi is a woman who can truly do it all. I’m excited to watch her and Cody navigate newfound parenthood and AEW with a glass of Whoa Baby! in hand – and to be honest, I’ll probably also pour some while watching Heels.”

Whoa Baby! is available to members of Nocking Point Wines Monthly Wine Club and also sold in the online shop for $24 per bottle.

Powell’s POV: I’m surprised we haven’t seen Stephen Amell make an in-person appearance AEW television to promote his “Heels” pro wrestling series. Between Steve Austin’s beer, Chris Jericho’s champagne, and Brandi’s wine just to name a few, pro wrestling fans can start their own pro wrestling themed basement bars.