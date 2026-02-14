TNA No Surrender results (2/13): Vetter’s review of Mike Santana and Leon Slater vs. Nic Nemeth and Eddie Edwards, Lei Ying Lee vs. Arianna Grace for the TNA Knockouts Title

CategoriesImpact PPV Reports MUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER PPV REPORTS

By Chris Vetter, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@chrisvetter73)

TNA No Surrender

Nashville, Tennessee, at The Pinnacle

Streamed February 13, 2026, on TNA+ and TrillerTV.com

Tom Hannifan and Matthew Rehwoldt provided commentary; their mics weren’t working as the pre-show began. (And this is why you have a pre-show to work out those kinks in the system!) The entrance stage is across from the hard camera. I hate that; I prefer seeing fans and their reactions to the action. Lighting is on par with what you’d expect. This venue does have a balcony; I’ll estimate 1,500 to 2,000 here.

TNA No Surrender Pre-Show

* We saw the System arrive to the building, then Nic Nemeth, then Leon Slater.

1. “Sinner & Saint” Judas Icarus and Travis Williams vs. TW3 and Brad Attitude. Notable that the “Northern Armory” name has been dropped. We got the bell, but still can’t hear the commentators. Icarus opened. S&S worked over TW3, a Black man with pink hair. Brad entered and hit a Flatliner on Travis. TW3 hit a dropkick on Travis at 3:30. Judas entered and hit a back-body drop on TW3, then a twisting brainbuster for a nearfall.

Williams nailed a dive to the floor on TW3. In the ring, Judas hit a frog splash for a nearfall, but Brad made the save at 6:30. S&S hit stereo kicks on TW3, and Williams hit a back suplex for the pin. Decent. It’s bizarre that they haven’t gotten the commentary to work yet. (The sound of the action in the ring feels really loud without the commentary, though!)

“Sinner & Saint” Judas Icarus and Travis Williams defeated TW3 and Brad Attitude at 6:50.

* Backstage, Gia Miller interviewed “Action” Mike Jackson, who is 76 years-old. Gia asked him about the growth of TNA. Steph De Lander and Mance Warner interrupted the interview. SDL is sick of seeing guys like Jackson on TV, and she doesn’t respect him. Jackson said, “I can still go.” SDL challenged Jackson to a match tonight!

* The next match was slated to be Alan Angels vs. Ryan Nemeth. Nice to see Angels being used here again! Still no commentary track. Frankie Kazarian sauntered onto the stage before we got a bell. He said we’re going to have an impromptu “The King’s Speech” segment instead of a match. Microphones and barstools were brought into the ring. Kazarian told them to leave. Nemeth asked if he still gets paid. Kazarian nodded, so Ryan left and headed to the back! Kazarian announced he just signed a new contract. Angels was leaning in the corner, watching Kazarian speak. He boasted that TNA secured the AMC TV contract because of him.

Kazarian vowed he would return to the world title picture. He claimed he lost his title to Santana while recovering from a “surgically-repaired hand.” The crowd chanted “Wrap it up!” His response? “You know who should have wrapped it up? Your dad!” Angels snatched the mic from Frankie and got a babyface pop. Angels said, “I know it’s been a year since I’ve been in TNA, but I don’t remember you being such an asshole!” Kazarian again ordered Angels to leave. Alan refused. Kazarian warned he was going to punch him in the face, so Angels punched Frankie, who rolled to the floor.

2. Alan Angels vs. Frankie Kazarian. Angels got a Crucifix Driver for a nearfall. Frankie was wearing torn denim jeans and a jacket, not his ring gear. Alan hit a headscissors takedown, then a dive through the bottom ropes. In the ring, he hit a top-rope crossbody block. (I am watching this on Triller+ … am I the only one without commentary?) Angels applied the Halo Stretch (Rings of Saturn). Kazarian tried a rollup with his feet on the ropes at 2:00, but the ref saw it. Angels missed a Lionsault Press but landed on his feet. Kazarian immediately applied a Crossface Chickenwing, fell to the mat with it locked in, and Angels tapped out.

Frankie Kazarian defeated Alan Angels at 2:20.

* Backstage, Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo and Arianna Grace were talking. She’s excited about her title match tonight, and when she wins, they’ll be the best power couple ever in wrestling! She’s going to make her dad so proud!

* They showed Hannifan and Rehwoldt talking at ringside, but they are still inaudible. Strange.

TNA No Surrender Main Card

Now I can finally hear Hannifan’s voice. Seriously, was that a Triller+ issue?

1. The Knockouts battle royal. In order of entry were: Mara Sade, then Mila Moore, Victoria Crawford, Tessa Blanchard together. OH, I see Rosemary, Jody Threat, Jada Stone, Tasha Steelz, Harley Hudson, and Myla Grace were already in the ring without intros. Elayna Black came out last, so we have 11 total . Rosemary was tossed first at 2:00. She chased a male ref who wouldn’t let her back into the ring.

Tasha Steelz was tossed. Jada Stone was tossed. Harley was tossed by Moore. Myla Grace was eliminated at 4:30, and we’re down to six. Mila and Victoria fell to the floor together! Tessa may have accidentally caused them to fall! We’re down to four. Elayna and Mara fought on the ring apronand traded forearm strikes. Mara whiffed on a kick, but Elayna still fell to the floor. Tessa knocked Mara to the floor and celebrated as if she had won. However, Jody Threat had fallen on the apron earlier, but her feet hadn’t hit; she got up and tossed Tessa to win. Acceptable.

Jody Threat won an 11-woman Battle Royal at 7:54.

* Gia Miller interviewed Mike Santana and Leon Slater, who are facing Nick Nemeth and Eddie Edwards later. Santana noted that both of his opponents have earned title shots. Gia noted that it’s Leon’s first match back here in more than a month. He said it was “eating him up inside” to not be here. He said he’s NOT going to exercise ‘Option C’ and go after Santana’s belt. Hmmm…

* Musical star and celebrity WWE wrestler Jelly Roll was seated in the crowd.

2. Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo (w/Arianna Grace) vs. Trey Miguel for the TNA International Title. Someone named Teddy Swims joined Try to ringside; TNA sure loves their C-list celebrities. Trey tackled him at the bell, and they immediately traded punches. Trey tried a dive to the floor, but Stacks moved. Stacks stomped on Trey on the floor. They got back into the ring with Stacks in charge. He hit a bodyslam at 3:00 and celebrated. Trey hit a German Suplex, and they were both down.

Trey hit a top-rope missile dropkick at 6:00, then a huracanrana and a doublestomp to the back for a nearfall. He climbed the ropes, but Grace got on the apron to distract him. Stacks hit a weird-looking superplex, then a fisherman’s suplex for a nearfall. Trey went for a Lionsault Press, but Stacks kicked him as he came down. Stacks hit a neckbreaker over his knee for a nearfall at 8:00.

Trey trapped Stacks’ head in the corner and kicked him in the face, then hit a 619. Trey hit a Cross Rhodes swinging faceplant for a believable nearfall. They traded forearm strikes while on their knees. Stacks hit a missile dropkick as Trey was in the ropes; Miguel rolled to the floor, where Grace slapped him. The ref saw that and ejected her! Trey dove through the ropes, caught Stacks’ head, and hit a DDT. In the ring, Trey hit a dropkick into the corner, then a second Cross Rhodes! He hit a swinging neckbreaker move for the pin! New champion! I didn’t expect that!

Trey Miguel defeated Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo to win the TNA International Title at 10:57.

* TV attention hog Carlos Silva put the belt around Trey’s waist.

* AJ Francis came out and spoke on the mic, then he joined the commentary team for the next match.

3. “Action” Mike Jackson vs. Mance Warner (w/Steph De Lander). Again, Jackson is 76; he wrestled in the WCW Power Plant days! He wears a blue singlet and is in decent shape, but still… he’s in his mid-70s!! Standing switches. Jackson did the Old School tightrope walk. On the floor, Jackson hit a snap suplex, then he dove through the ropes onto Mance at 2:30! (I’ve seen him do this several times in the past three years, and I cringe every time.)

In the ring, Mance backed Jackson into a corner and hit some chops. (Mance wore face paint like the MFTs on Smackdown). Jackson hit some clotheslines and a Rude Awakening standing neckbreaker. Jackson missed a move off the second rope. Mance hit a clothesline. Mance hit a leaping DDT for the pin. How does beating up a man in his mid-70s help Mance get over?

Mance Warner defeated Mike Jackson at 5:22.

* AJ Francis, who was still at ringside on commentary, began jawing with Mance Warner. No punches were thrown.

* Backstage, Arianna Grace was berating Stacks. She said he “ruined the night!” She said if anything else goes wrong tonight… she’s going to break up with him!

(Again, for typing purposes, I am using “Maggie Lee” to describe “M.” My typing program cannot stand the free-standing M.)

4. “The Elegance Brand” M (a/k/a Maggie Lee) by Elegance and Heather by Elegance (w/Ash and Mr. Elegance and The Personal Concierge) vs. Indi Hartwell and Xia Brookside for the TNA Knockouts Tag Team Titles. Hannifan noted that Indi and Xia have never teamed before. (Well, how on earth did they earn a title shot, then?) Really humorous how each team has a woman a foot or so taller than her teammate. Xia and Maggie opened. Indi hit a sideslam on Heather. Maggie clotheslined Indi.

Xia tagged back in and hit a series of clotheslines on Heather and a Meteora in the corner, then a Russian Leg Sweep for a nearfall at 3:30. Heather stomped on Xia’s back, and the EB took control and kept Xia in their corner. Maggie choked her in the ropes. Xia hit a suplex on Heather at 7:30, and they were both down. The Elegance Brand was knocked off the apron to the floor.

Indi finally got a hot tag at 9:00, and she hit some clotheslines, then a bulldog on Maggie. Indi hit a top-rope elbow drop to the back. Maggie hit a Cradle Shock. Indi hit a spinebuster on Maggie, and suddenly, they were all down. Those two traded rollups. Heather hit a top-rope doublestomp on Indi’s gut for the pin; Indi had put her foot on the ropes, but it was pushed off! Solid action.

Heather by Elegance and M by Elegance defeated Xia Brookside and Indi Hartwell to retain the TNA Knockouts Tag Team Titles at 11:10.

* Mickie James stormed to the ring! The commentators went nuts, as did the crowd. Mickie got in the ring and immediately brawled with Ash by Elegance. (Where has Mickie been seen since her debacle of a match against Maki Itoh over WrestleMania weekend ten months ago?) Mickie, Indi, and Xia hugged after the heels scampered off.

5. BDE vs. Eric Young. I can’t underscore how little I care about this feud. BDE came out first; he dove onto Eric, then a second time, then a flip dive. They got in the ring, and we had a bell at 0:28 to officially begin. Eric caught BDE coming off the ropes and threw him over the top rope to the floor. BDE hit a second-rope Blockbuster for a nearfall, then a pair of huracanranas. Young hit a powerbomb for a nearfall at 3:00.

BDE hit an inverted DDT. Eric hit a powerslam for a nearfall, and he barked at the ref. They got up and traded punches. BDE hit a springboard fadeaway stunner for a nearfall at 8:00. Young hit a Death Valley Driver for a nearfall. BDE hit a Canadian Destroyer for a nearfall. BDE went to the top rope; Young pushed the ref into the ropes to cause BDE to fall and be crotched in the corner. Young hit a leaping piledriver for the pin. Decent.

Eric Young defeated BDE at 10:59.

* Jody Threat was celebrating her win in the locker room. Harley and Myla congratulated her. Tessa confronted Jody. They agreed to a match on Thursday!

6. Lei Ying Lee vs. Arianna Grace (w/Stacks) for the TNA Knockouts Title. Again, Grace has barely won any matches and is nowhere near ‘worthy’ of a title shot, but she begged her dad to give her one. (That at least makes more sense than Indi and Xia getting a title shot when they’ve never teamed up before.) We had a ‘Tale of the Tape’ and I love anything that makes pro wrestling look ‘sports authentic.’ A lockup to open. Lee hit a spin kick to the ear that sent Grace scampering to the floor.

Lee hit a running knee and a dropkick. Dani Luna emerged from the back at 2:30, and a bunch of security got between her and the ring. Grace hit a standing neckbreaker for a nearfall. They fought to the floor. Grace hit a snap suplex at 4:30. In the ring, Lei got a backslide for a nearfall. Grace missed a splash in the corner. Lei hit a pump kick and a superkick at 7:00. Lee hit a pumphandle Exploder Suplex for a nearfall. Stacks reached into the rings to grab Grace’s hand to help pull her free.

Grace hit a swinging neckbreaker for a nearfall. They fought on the ropes in the corner. Lei hit a second-rope superplex, and they were both down at 11:00. They traded forearm strikes while on their knees. Grace hit a pump kick. Stacks threw the title belt into the ring. Lee hit a Shining Wizard. She dove through the ropes onto Stacks! In the ring, Grace put on a Cobra sock on her right hand! She hit the Cobra strike to Lei’s throat, then a neckbreaker over her knee for the pin! New champion!

Arianna Grace defeated Lei Ying Lee to win the TNA Knockouts Title at 13:25.

* Backstage, BDE was rubbing his sore neck. Rich Swann sat down next to him to offer some advice. It sounds like Swann is offering to mentor him.

7. Jeff Hardy and Matt Hardy and “The Righteous” Dutch and Vincent vs. “Order 4” Mustafa Ali, Agent Zero, John Skyler, and Jason Hotch (w/Tasha Steelz). The Hardys wore white to match the Righteous in gear choice. Matt and Skyler opened. Jason jumped in, but Matt hip-tossed him. Jeff hit a guillotine leg drop on Jason. All eight jumped in the ring and argued, then the heels bailed to the floor. The Hardys and the Righteous ‘danced’ and ‘deleted.’ Dutch entered at 3:30 to battle Hotch. Vincent hit a Flatliner on Hotch for a nearfall.

Mustafa finally entered and chopped Vincent. Agent Zero (wearing black trunks, not a suit) chokeslammed Vincent at 5:30, then hit a Gorilla Press. Order 4 took turns working over Vincent. Vincent hit a tornado DDT on Ali. Matt got a hot tag at 7:30 and hit some clotheslines on Hotch and Skyler. He powerbombed Hotch in the corner, then a Rude Awakening standing neckbreaker on Skyler. Jeff tagged in and hit an elbow drop on Jason for a nearfall.

Jeff hit a Whisper in the Wind corkscrew cannonball. Vincent hit a Russian Leg Sweep. Skyler hit a spear. Matt hit a DDT. Agent Zero dropped Jeff with a headbutt, then he dove over the ropes onto everyone at 10:30. Dutch hit a big flip dive to the floor onto several heels! Dutch and Agent Zero got back into the ring and squared off, and traded punches. Agent Zero hit a powerslam. The babyfaces took turns hitting moves on Agent Zero in the corner, with Jeff hitting Poetry In Motion.

Matt and Dutch hit stereo Twists of Fate; Jeff and Vincent hit stereo Swanton Bombs for a nearfall. Jeff and Vincent hit stereo dives from the ramp to the floor. Tasha tossed powder into Dutch’s eyes! A blinded Dutch hit a Black Hole Slam on Matt Hardy! Mustafa immediately nailed a top-rope 450 Splash to pin Matt. That match had no business being that good.

Mustafa Ali, Agent Zero, John Skyler, and Jason Hotch defeated Matt Hardy, Jeff Hardy, Dutch, and Vincent at 15:42.

* Elijah emerged from the back, and he had a giant guitar-shaped casket. He threw Ali into it, but Mustafa jumped out before Elijah could close it on him. Those two will have a casket match on Thursday’s Impact!

* Backstage, Santino Marella was searching for Arianna Grace. Daria Rae confronted him and told him to back off, and said he’s a terrible father.

8. Mike Santana and Leon Slater vs. Nic Nemeth and Eddie Edwards (w/Bear Bronson, Cedric Alexander, Brian Myers). Eddie and Santana opened and traded reversals on the mat. Mike hit a bodyslam on Nic at 2:30. Leon entered and hit a doublestomp on Nic’s arm, then a dropkick. Nic, on the floor, distracted Mike, allowing Edwards to hit him from behind at 4:30. Santana rolled to the floor and kicked Nemeth. In the ring, Eddie hit a hard back elbow and kept Santana grounded. Leon got a hot tag and hit a Helluva Kick. He went for a move, but Eddie (on the apron) kicked Slater in the back, and now the heels worked over Leon.

Leon hit a handspring-back-double elbow at 8:00. He hit a plancha to the floor on Edwards. Cedric Alexander jumped on the apron and grabbed Leon’s ankle. Santana nailed a flip dive onto The System. In the ring, Nemeth hit a superkick on Slater, and Eddie got a nearfall on Leon. Leon hit a snap suplex on Eddie. Nemeth jumped in and hit a leaping elbow drop for a nearfall. The heels continued to work over Leon for several more minutes. Santana finally got a hot tag at 12:30.

Santana nailed the Rolling Buck Fifty on Eddie, then a DVD on Nemeth for a nearfall. Leon hit a frog splash. Santana hit a standing moonsault, and Slater covered Nemeth for a nearfall at 14:30. Santana dove through the ropes onto Nic. Slater dove over a corner and slammed onto Eddie! Steve Maclin came out of nowhere and attacked Mike Santana; security had to separate them. They beat up the security and brawled past the guardrail, into the crowd, and to the back!

Leon got in the ring and realized he was alone, as all three struggled to get to their feet. Eddie and Nemeth jumped on Leon, and both beat him. (Why isn’t the ref sending one of them to their corner?) Nemeth dragged Slater to Leon’s corner and held out Leon’s hand, mockingly offering a tag to the air, as Mike was gone. Leon hit a second-rope missile dropkick on Eddie. Nemeth hit a swinging neckbreaker. Leon hit a Helluva Kick on Nemeth, then a top-rope crossbody block onto both of them at 19:00.

Leon slammed Nic, but Nic’s feet accidentally struck the ref! Bear Bronson, Cedric Alexander, and Brian Myers jumped in the ring and attacked Leon. Moose emerged from the back and attacked them. Moose hit a dropkick on Bear and a senton on Cedric, then a pump kick on Myers. He powerbombed Brian over the top rope onto Bear on the floor. Moose and Edwards brawled on the entrance ramp and to the back. So, it was just Slater and Nemeth now in the ring! Nemeth hit a Fameasser leg drop for a nearfall, and they were both down at 22:30, and we got a “This is awesome!” chant. Slater hit a superkick on Nemeth! He nailed the Swanton 450 Splash for the pin!

Mike Santana and Leon Slater defeated Nic Nemeth and Eddie Edwards at 23:19.

Final Thoughts: A fun main event that really picked up steam halfway through, after Santana finally got the hot tag. The eight-man tag was fun, and as I noted, it topped my expectations. I liked the Dutch-and-Matt stereo Twists of Fate and the Jeff-and-Vincent stereo Swanton Bomb spot. All that said… that’s 12 guys in the top two matches with no title belts on the line in matches that ultimately had no stakes.

Okay, first, let’s be honest — Arianna Grace actually looked really good in the ring here. That match was better than I expected. But yes, I hate the Cobra, and I totally agree with anyone who hates that another WWE wrestler won a TNA belt, or thinks that she didn’t deserve a title shot. I agree with all of that, but I’ll stand by what I wrote that the match was pretty entertaining. Stacks vs. Trey felt a bit off at times, though.

While we saw Moose, Steve Maclin, Cedric Alexander, and Bear Bronson, I’d love for them all to have matches. TNA only has a few guys that can deliver four-star matches, and those four all can. Not a terrible show, but not a must-see show either. It did have the feel of being thrown together at the last minute.