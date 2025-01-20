TNA Impact preview (live coverage Thursday night): NXT Tag Title match set for Thursday’s live show

CategoriesImpact News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

TNA is advertising the following matches and events for Thursday’s TNA Impact television show.

-Axiom and Nathan Frazer vs. “The Rascalz” Trey Miguel and Zachary Wentz for the NXT Tag Team Titles

Powell's POV: TNA Impact will be air live on Thursday from San Antonio, Texas at Boeing Center at Tech Port. TNA will also tape television in the same venue on Friday night. TNA Impact is simulcast Thursdays on AXS TV and TNA+ at 7CT/8ET.