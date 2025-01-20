WWE Smackdown preview: The card for Friday’s show

CategoriesWWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for Friday’s WWE Smackdown.

-LA Knight vs. Tama Tonga

-“Motor City Machine Guns” Alex Shelley and Chris Sabin vs. “Pretty Deadly” Elton Prince and Kit Wilson

Powell's POV: Smackdown will be live on Friday from Austin, Texas at Moody Center.